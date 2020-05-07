Snap-on Products To Help Technicians Help Customers

Technicians and shops are critical to keeping the nation moving, now more than ever. April, National Car Care Month, is usually the time of year shops are busy prepping vehicles for spring rain and cleaning up any winter damage. This year may have a different focus, but updates to some of the most needed shop tools and equipment may be more important than ever.

Click Here to Read More

The Snap-on BTCP2SA Brake Caliper Press is a necessary tool for preventing damage to caliper pistons and seals during brake pad replacement. With a large 12 mm shaft capable of withstanding distortion from heavy loads, the caliper press can rotate 180 degrees for efficient performance on both left and right applications. In a 15-to-1 compression ratio, the tool is able to provide an output of 440 pounds of force by applying just 28 pounds of force by hand. The heavy-duty yet lightweight tool is capable of high impact resistance.

The Snap-on 2005BSKA 5-pc Battery Service Kit includes everything the thorough technician or auto enthusiast needs to keep their car batteries running safely and smoothly this spring through the summer. This kit includes an angle nose plier, side battery terminal cleaner, cable clamp pliers, cable clamp puller and battery terminal cleaner, all in a classic Snap-on red durable kit bag.

The Snap-on EEAC334 Polartek Dual A/C Machine handles both R134a and R1234yf in dedicated, refillable tanks, so there is no need for two machines and no risk of cross contamination. It recovers, recycles and recharges the A/C systems of any vehicle that comes into the shop. The machine’s vehicle database and 10-in. graphic touchscreen offer stress-free service selection, and it is shop-friendly with 120-in. service hoses and large wheels for moving it around. A large status light on the unit makes it easy for techs to check progress on an A/C job while taking care of other work.

The Snap-on EEWH331A Heavy-Duty Tilt Back Tire Changer features a unique, tilt-back tower to speed setup and accommodate 16″ rim clearances. The EEWH331A handles larger tire and wheel assemblies for faster, safer, and varied tire changes, increasing capacity over previous models. The comprehensive plastic protection package helps prevent accidental rim damage. A Pneumatic Bead Assist arm is key in mounting and dismounting difficult tires safely, and it provides additional capability when servicing low-profile tires with stiff sidewalls. Integrated bead seating jets in the clamping jaws and a surge tank force additional air into tires during inflation to speed turnaround times, and the high-torque turntable motor minimizes turntable stalling.

For more information, please visit snapon.com.