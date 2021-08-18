 Snap-on Releases HD, LD Interchangeable Master Puller Sets
Snap-on Releases HD, LD Interchangeable Master Puller Sets

The tough one-piece jaw construction of both sets does not use pins or bolts.

Technicians can remove vehicle parts quicker and with less effort using the Snap-on CJ2500 Heavy Duty Manual Interchangeable Master Puller Set and CJ2400 Light Duty Manual Interchangeable Master Puller Set. 

Heavy Duty Manual Interchangeable Master Puller Set (CJ2500) 

With a 6–12.5 ton capacity, the CJ2500 provides technicians next level access and power for a variety of pulling applications; such as removal of gears, sprockets, pulleys, bearings, bushings, sleeves and more. The nearly identical components create 48 different puller configurations while the easy-to-use, spring-loaded locking mechanism reduces the chances of the puller slipping off of the work surface as its jaws easily latch on for both “inside” and “outside” pulling applications. The reversible jaw design and two-position yokes accommodate multiple jaw lengths up to 15″. Additionally, the spring-loaded mechanism allows for quick changeover without disassembly of the puller or need of nuts and bolts. This makes for a faster set-up requiring fewer man-hours.

Light Duty Manual Interchangeable Master Puller Set (CJ2400) 

With a 2.5 ton capacity, the CJ2400 provides technicians next level access and power for a wide variety of pulling applications such as removal of gears, sprockets, pulleys, bearings, bushings, sleeves, seals, bronze and Oilite bushings and pressed-in studs and more. The exchangeable components create 36 different puller configurations while the easy-to-use, spring-loaded locking mechanism reduces the puller slipping off of the work surface as its jaws easily latch on for both “inside” and “outside” pulling applications. The reversible jaw design and two-position yokes accommodate multiple jaw lengths up to 3.5″. Additionally, the spring-loaded mechanism allows speedy changeover without disassembling the puller and without the need of nuts and bolts.

The long-lasting, tough one-piece jaw construction of both sets does not use pins or bolts. This provides a stronger, safer jaw with six jaw sets. Heat-treated forged jaws, yokes and power pressure screws make this set an investment that will last. Both Master Puller Sets work with other CJ Pullers in the product line and are made in the US.

For more info: snapon.com

