Snap-on Spark Plug Socket Sets Help Techs Beat Winter Freeze

Techs know that during winter, vehicle battery voltage drops with the temperature which in turn drops the voltage output of the ignition coils. So, by replacing spark plugs now, less voltage is required to fire the gap between electrodes and will help with the cold weather starting. Even newer vehicle models need spark plug replacements after 60,000-100,000 miles, something to be checked after the average 500+ miles many families travel over the holidays. These spark plug socket sets from Snap-on ensure technicians have the tools necessary for required engine service to keep customers safely on the road during the winter months and beyond.

Snap-on 206ESSPKPLG and 206ESSPKPLG2 6 pc 3/8″ Drive Essential Spark Plug Socket Set – Complete with the most popular-sized sockets, these sets allow technicians greater accessibility options with a locking extension providing extra security. Sockets deliver 15–25% more turning power with the Flank Drive wrenching system and are cold-formed and manufactured from the highest quality proprietary steel. The knurled surface on each socket makes finger-tightening and removal easy, and spark plugs are securely retained by each socket’s rubber inserts.

The 206ESSPKPLG set includes:

3/8″ Drive 6-Point Metric 18 mm Flank Drive Shallow Spark Plug Socket

Shallow Spark Plug Socket 3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 9/16″ Flank Drive Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point Metric 14 mm Flank Drive Standard Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point Metric 14 mm Flank Drive Universal Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 9/16″ Flank Drive Universal Spark Plug Socket

Universal Spark Plug Socket 3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 3/4″ Flank Drive Shallow Spark Plug Socket

The 206ESSPKPLG2 set includes:

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 5/8″ Flank Drive Shallow Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 13/16″ Flank Drive Shallow Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 12-Point Metric 14 mm Flank Drive Standard Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 13/16″ Flank Drive Universal Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 5/8″ Flank Drive Universal Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6″ Quick-Release Locking Knurled Extension

Snap-on 205ESSPKPLG3 5 pc 3/8″ Drive Essential #3 Spark Plug Socket Set – With the familiar features of the other sets, technicians can complete their master set with the #3 installment and access deeply recessed spark plugs. Included sockets provide five different barrel widths for spark plugs to extend through the socket while accessing in tight quarters. A side through hole offers secure extension retention.

The 206ESSPKPLG3 set includes:

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 9/16″ Flank Drive Deep Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point Metric 14 mm Flank Drive Extra-Long Spark Plug Socket

Extra-Long Spark Plug Socket 3/8″ Drive 12-Point Metric 14 mm Flank Drive Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 5/8″ Flank Drive Deep Spark Plug Socket

3/8″ Drive 6-Point SAE 13/16″ Flank Drive Deep Spark Plug Socket

