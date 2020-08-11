Connect with us

Snap-on’s New VANTAGE Legend Scan Tool Has An Updated Interface

A two-channel lab scope, graphing meter and expert information makes it easy for technicians to verify component failures.
The perfect companion to any scan tool, the VANTAGE Legend from Snap-on has an updated user interface and an all-new “fireworks” bezel design to ignite the technician’s productivity.

With a high-speed two-channel lab scope, digital graphing meter and exclusive expert information, VANTAGE Legend makes it easy for technicians to verify component failures.

The two-channel lab scope displays live signals for two waveforms in real time. The powerful peak detect function grabs glitches, dropouts and ignition spikes, while six megasamples/second captures high-speed details and faults that other scopes miss. The digital graphing meter provides graphing and digital results with minimum/maximum displays and cursors to measure points on the waveform. 

With the exclusive Fast-Track troubleshooter, technicians have access to vehicle-specific guided test procedures for millions of components for a confident diagnosis. Test coverage is available for sensors, solenoids, injectors, charging/starting systems, ignition, motors, pumps, ABS and many more. Vehicle-specific illustrated test procedures show where to connect, how to connect and what the results should look like.

Additional features of VANTAGE Legend include:

  • Eight-inch, 800 x 480 resolution display for precise detail and insight
  • Designed for automotive applications: VDC, VAC, ohms, frequency, duty cycle, pulse width, dwell and diode test; amps, temperature, pressure and vacuum measurements with optional probes
  • Fast, simplified icon and menu navigation via keypad or touchscreen
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack offers three hour continuous runtime
  • Record, save and play back data on internal memory card
  • Connect to PC via USB port; save/share/view/print files via ShopStream Connect software

To learn more about the VANTAGE Legend, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit https://diagnostics.snapon.com/vantagelegend.

