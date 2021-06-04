 Solving Dodge/Jeep Brembo Brake Noise
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Solving Dodge/Jeep Brembo Brake Noise

on

Diagnosing Subaru Low Tire Pressure Warnings

on

UHP Summer Tire Segment Holds Steady

on

Limited Slip Differential Fluid Service
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Setting The Air Gap For Wheel Speed Sensors And ABS Video
play

VIDEO: Setting The Air Gap For Wheel Speed Sensors And ABS

VIDEO: ADAS Calibration Requirements Video
play

VIDEO: ADAS Calibration Requirements

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Undercar

Solving Dodge/Jeep Brembo Brake Noise

Brembo 6-Pot fixed caliper brakes may make a front clicking noise at low speeds. Here’s what it means and how to fix it.
 

on

FRONT CLICK NOISE AT LOW-SPEED TURNS

Models

  • 2020 Dodge Durango
  • 2018-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • 2018-2020 Dodge Charger
  • 2018-2020 Dodge Challenger

NOTE: This bulletin applies to vehicles equipped with Brembo 6-Pot Fixed Caliper Brakes (Sales Code BR7) or High Performance Brakes (Sales Code BNN).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Complaint

When making a sharp turn at low speed (parking lot) maneuvers, a click noise is heard. Most of the time, the noise can be heard if the windows are open.

Repair Procedure

  1. Remove both front brake rotors. 
  2. Clean hub face where the rotor surface contacts the hub face to remove any dirt or corrosion, using scotch britepad or similar style scouring pad that will not scratch the surface. Clean all mounting surfaces as seen in Figure 1. 
  3. Use a small amount of adhesive between the friction disc and hub to hold disc centered on hub (Figure 2).
  4. Install the friction disc onto both hub flanges. (Figure 3).
  5. Put both rotors back onto the hubs and apply a small amount of adhesive in the center of the friction disc. Put both friction discs on the outside of the rotors .
  6. Finish installing both front brake rotors/calipers. 

Parts Information

– 8530288AA Brake Friction Kit (Challenger and Charger)

– 8530289AA Brake Friction Kit (Durango and Cherokee)

This article is courtesy of Brake & Front End.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Undercar: Fixing A Steering-Pull Condition

Undercar: Top 3 Import TPMS Scenarios That Cost Time And Money

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician