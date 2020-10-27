Connect with us

Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

Laser etching is also an ideal option for anyone looking to put their personal touch on their tools, like their initials or name, up to six characters.
Sonic Tools is consistently finding new ways to innovate the tool industry, the company said.

Their Sonic Foam System is designed to maximize accountability, efficiency and tool control in the workplace. Now, Sonic is offering in-house laser tool etching to further enhance a technician’s tool control.

Sonic’s laser etching services are perfect for serialization of tools to mitigate accountability issues if and when multiple technicians are working out of the same toolboxes. Laser etching is also an ideal option for anyone looking to put their personal touch on their tools, like their initials or name, up to six characters.

Penske Automotive uses laser etching to serialize each tool, so each technician’s toolbox is different, while keeping standardization top of mind.

Sonic also adds a warranty QR badge on every toolbox, providing technicians access to the company’s 24-hour lifetime warranty whenever needed. The code directs users to Sonic’s warranty page, where they can enter their warranty claim and Sonic will get a replacement tool with the same identification marks shipped within 24 hours.

For more info: https://sonictoolsusa.com/

