Sonnax Offers Chrysler Regulator, Accumulator Valve Kit

In Chrysler 45/545/65/66/68RFE transmissions, various converter concerns result from minimal valve-to-bore sealing at the line pressure to converter feed circuit, which allows critical apply fluid to leak past the valve spool and directly to exhaust/sump.

The Sonnax oversized TCC regulator and accumulator valve kit (#44912-12K) restores normal hydraulic control while guarding against future wear for lasting results. It’s designed to salvage excessively worn pumps showing significant signs of wear, and can also be used as an enhancement to extend the life of the pump after repair.