Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Sonnax Offers Chrysler Regulator, Accumulator Valve Kit

on

Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

on

Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools

on

Milwaukee Tool Releases Next-Generation M18 ROVER Flood Light
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Sonnax Offers Chrysler Regulator, Accumulator Valve Kit Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Sonnax Offers Chrysler Regulator, Accumulator Valve Kit Video
play

VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Camaro Alignment 2010-2015

Undercar: Camaro Alignment 2010-2015
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Sonnax Offers Chrysler Regulator, Accumulator Valve Kit

It’s designed to salvage excessively worn pumps showing significant signs of wear.
Advertisement
 

on

In Chrysler 45/545/65/66/68RFE transmissions, various converter concerns result from minimal valve-to-bore sealing at the line pressure to converter feed circuit, which allows critical apply fluid to leak past the valve spool and directly to exhaust/sump.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Sonnax oversized TCC regulator and accumulator valve kit (#44912-12K) restores normal hydraulic control while guarding against future wear for lasting results. It’s designed to salvage excessively worn pumps showing significant signs of wear, and can also be used as an enhancement to extend the life of the pump after repair.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Ultimate Dana 60 Axles Now Available For Jeep Gladiator JT

Tools & Products: Lucas Oil Offers Anti-Gel Cold Weather Diesel Treatment

Tools & Products: Autel Intelligent Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Tools & Products: Matco Introduces Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit

Advertisement
Connect