SP Tools USA Partners With ToyMakerz As Official Tool Brand

SP Tools has been named the official tool brand for the hit television series ToyMakerz, featuring the extreme one-of-a-kind builds by ToyMakerz CEO David Ankin.

“ToyMakerz embodies the modern definition of its title – unique toys for big boys. We engineer cutting- edge vehicles and toys that require specific tools and a tool company that lives on the edge,” said Ankin. “[We] need to have a tool company that can develop specialty tools for our unique builds. It is difficult to engineer and fabricate highly technical vehicles without incredible tools. Partnering with a tool company that can adapt to our needs as we grow our brands is why SP Tools USA is now the official ToyMakerz workshop brand of choice.”

Ankin, a former motorcycle stunt rider, race car driver and stuntman, brings to life the colorful and often inconceivable designs that he personally tests and takes to the limit. (Check out the Tomorrow’s Tech Q&A with Ankin, here.) The show ToyMakerz, which gets its name from Ankin’s shop in Reidsville, North Carolina, is for those who like exotic, rare vehciles. The series follows Ankin and his team as they bring unrivaled ingenuity and a unique skill set to motorized builds for a wide array of customers. The show is currently in its fourth season and has caught the attention of millions. David Ankin of ToyMakerz.

SP Tools was the first company to create EVA storage for sockets and wrenches for toolkits at the very start of the new hand tool program.

“Over the past 14 years, SP Tools has lunched approximately 30 exclusive automotive specialty tools that have now become common items in the market place,” Tucker said. “Last but far from least, we lead the industry in toolbox innovation. Our very latest version is TEK LINE. This uses a combination of structural techniques to build what is arguably the strongest tool box and roller cabinet available. It offers patented features such as Clik LokTM to maximize user safety and drawer slides that will offer years of unrivalled service.”

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions is the exclusive importer of SP Tools and registered agent for the USA, and offers customer-oriented equipment sales, service, and training company, specializing in OEM and specific aftermarket diagnostic tools and equipment.

“I was on my way to a meeting in Germany at Automechanika when I first noticed SP Tools,” adds G. Lee Locklear, founder of Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions. “Even at a distance, I immediately took notice of the quality in fit and finish of the wrenches on display. Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions is a company driven by only one mission: to provide our customers with the best tools and equipment backed by unmatched service and support. Given our commitment to quality products and excellent service, I knew I needed to bring SP Tools to the USA. A few months later, that is exactly what we did.”

ToyMakerz airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. EST/8 a.m. CST on the History channel and Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on FYI, and the show is moving into its fourth season.

For more information about SP Tools and Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions, visit sptools-usa.com and cuttingedgeautomotive.net.

