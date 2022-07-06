 Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO)

on

Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video)

on

Diagnosing A P0316 Code (Video)

on

Do Spark Plugs Matter With Alternative Fuels? (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO) Video
play

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO)

Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video) Video
play

Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Undercar: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service
Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos

Underhood: Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos
Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC
BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Automotive: BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Always follow manufacturer instructions regarding anti-seize. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

So, you’re replacing a set of spark plugs, and you’ve heard different opinions about using anti-seize on the threads. One technician says yes, and one technician says no. They’re actually both right, but knowing when to use it, and what kind to use is what you need to know.

Let’s look back at technology from a time when cast iron cylinder heads were on just about everything. Back then, black oxide was the most common coating on spark plugs, and we really didn’t see an issue with seized plugs. To start with, steel, which the spark plug shells are made of, and cast iron didn’t experience galvanic corrosion like steel and aluminum.

Advertisement

The black oxide coating offered additional corrosion resistance for any that may occur, and also the fact that plugs were replaced much more often just didn’t give corrosion a chance to get a grip. That all changed with aluminum cylinder heads and extended spark plug service intervals, and anti-seize became necessary to prevent the problem.

Luckily, spark plug technology quickly adapted with a nickel coating on most modern plugs that prevents corrosion with aluminum and for the most part eliminates the need for anti-seize, however there are still times to use it.

The absolute best rule is to only use it when it is called out specifically by a manufacturer, because don’t forget that not only will any type of lubricant affect torque, but it can also affect heat transfer and electrical conductivity.

Advertisement

Now, you can make the decision to use it, and a good example is black oxide plugs in cast iron heads. Normally you wouldn’t use anti-seize, but what if it’s a plow truck that will see four or five months out of the year wallowing in salt brine from the roads? Believe me you’re going to want to use it. In this case, copper anti-seize, which is a copper/graphite blend, would be the correct type because it withstands high temperatures and provides better electrical conductivity than other blends.

A good example of a manufacturer recommendation is while replacing the plugs on some 04-08 Ford 5.4 liter 3-valve engines that had problems with broken spark plugs. They specifically call for nickel anti-seize, which is a blend of nickel and graphite, has the highest temperature rating and is recommended where copper contamination could be a problem. However, they don’t call for it on the threads, they only specify to apply it to the lower shell, on which carbon build up is the main cause of the problem.

Advertisement

To wrap things up, always use a high-quality plug that is specific to the application, always follow manufacturer instructions regarding anti-seize, and if you do use it, be sure to use the proper blend. Thanks for watching, we’ll see you next time.

This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Cooling System: Hose Inspection and Replacement

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Instructor of the Year: 2022 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’ Announced

Video: Highlighting Student Techs Is Critical Now More Than Ever

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician