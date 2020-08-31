Connect with us

News

Speed Demon Streamliner Shatters Multiple World Records At Bonneville

 

on

From ENGINE BUILDER.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Lucas Oil Products, the California-based manufacturer and distributor of high-performance automotive oils and additives, completed a record-breaking run at Bonneville Speedweek at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Tooele County in northwestern Utah by successfully surpassing the AA/BFS (Blown Fuel Streamliner) two-way average and one-way last-mile records. Lucas Oil, which served as the official lubricant of the Speed Demon, was instrumental in preparing the vehicle to reach speeds of 481.576 mph down the last-mile of the course and a two-way average of 470.015 mph. 

Photo: John Baechtel

“We are thrilled to be part of this great success story as the exclusive engine oil and additive supplier for the Speed Demon,” said Tom Bogner, director of motorsports, Lucas Oil. “Bonneville Speed Week is a challenging event for both man and machine. Many of the world’s fastest vehicles come out to run at unbelievable speeds and do so in the harsh conditions of the salt flats. I am so impressed with the Speed Demon team and proud to have Lucas Oil associated with the fastest streamliner at Bonneville.”

The veteran Speed Demon pilot, George Poteet, started the Bonneville Speed Week in good spirits after completing a five-mile speed of 469.298 mph on Wednesday – the Speed Demon’s then fastest time recorded on the Bonneville Salt Flats. This set the stage for Poteet’s record 470.015 mph run Thursday morning.

Advertisement

In the pits, the Speed Demon crew treated the streamliner’s 3,156 horsepower, 557 cubic inches, twin-turbo big-block engine with Lucas’ PLUS Racing Oil to minimize fuel dilution, resist oxidation and prevent fuel thinning out at high crank-case temperatures. Lucas’ Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizer was also used to provide the Speed Demon motor a higher degree of lubricity and reduce operating temperatures along with fuel consumption.

Photo: John Baechtel

The Speed Demon transmission and rear differential utilized Lucas’ L9 Racing Gear Oilmixed with the Synthetic SAE 140 Racing Gear Oil for reduced friction and parasitic drag to give the record-breaking streamliner noticeable gains in power while operating in extremely salty conditions.

Lucas Oil’s Contact Cleaner was used to keep the engine area clear of any salt and oil, thus eliminating any risk of engine fires. Lucas’ Slick Mist Detailing Kit added the final touches to the Speed Demon, giving it a show-room ready shine before heading out to break the AA/BFS one-way and two-way records in style.

Photo: John Baechtel

The performance by Poteet at this year’s Bonneville Speed Week resulted in the Speed Demon team collecting the AA/BFS record for 501 cubic inches or larger forced-induction engines in Streamliners. A record that was previously set 16 years ago by Tom Burkland when he reached a speed of 417.020 mph. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Speed Demon Streamliner Shatters Multiple World Records At Bonneville

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

on

TechForce Report Reveals Demand For Technicians

on

DRIVE Spotlights B&B Foreign Car Repair
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

News: TechForce Report Reveals Demand For Technicians

News: DRIVE Spotlights B&B Foreign Car Repair

News: Milestar Debuts New Interactive Website

News: UAF Sets New Scholarship Record
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect