Spring Breakers Still Nail The T2 Pop Quiz

Congratulations to everyone getting a perfect score on the March Pop Quiz. Just by answering all the questions correctly, you were thrown into the hopper with other braniacs for a chance to win a $10 McDonalds gift cars.

Click Here to Read More

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess The Car contest. Can you figure out what model, brand or vehicle is represented by our pictogram? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, April 3, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.