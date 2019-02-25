Career/Scholarship
ago

Standard Motor Products Announces 5th Annual Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Automotive Scholarship Contest

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Standard Motor Products Announces 5th Annual Intermotor 'Import Leader' Automotive Scholarship Contest

WIX Filters Extends Sponsorship Of Team Kalitta For 2019 NHRA Season

MAHLE Aftermarket 2019 'Drive With The Original' Technician Promotion Set To Launch

Sears Launches Exclusive New Line Of Craftsman Tools For Mechanics

Meet Zackery Smith, the February 2019 Continental 'Student of the Month'

MAHLE Announces Off-Road Enthusiast Social Media Contest With Casey Currie

Kumho Tire, Atlanta Hawks Celebrate National Mentoring Month

VIDEO: Manual Transmissions: Top 2 Inspections To Diagnose Chatter

GM Tech Tip: Uneven Brake Wear

Ford Tech Tip: Sustained Steering Wheel Oscillation Above 45 MPH

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the return of its fifth-annual Intermotor “Import Leader” Automotive Scholarship Competition, which will present four deserving students with a $5,000 scholarship each. The competition runs through May 31.

To enter, students are asked to visit IntermotorImportLeader.com, complete an online questionnaire and submit a current photo of themselves. Entries will be evaluated based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the import automotive industry.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the scholarships, stating, “Intermotor has a long history of supplying high-quality genuine import parts to the industry. We’re delighted to add an additional $5,000 scholarship to this year’s contest and continue our support of future import technicians.”

The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program. They must also have a current cumulative grade point average of 3.0. Complete rules and contest information can be found at IntermotorImportLeader.com.

To watch a promotional video about the contest, visit youtube.com/IntermotorImport.

Show Full Article