 Standard Motor Products Grows Ignition Coil Program
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Standard Motor Products Grows Ignition Coil Program

on

Bosch Releases 133 Automotive Aftermarket Parts YTD 2022

on

ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

on

ALI Expands Safety Manual and Offers New Digital Option
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Getting Rid Of Code P0420 With A Little Cleaning (VIDEO) Video
play

Getting Rid Of Code P0420 With A Little Cleaning (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road: Quarter Mile Muscle Part 2 Video

Auto Pros on the Road: Quarter Mile Muscle Part 2

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
2005-2010 Ford Mustang Alignment

Undercar: 2005-2010 Ford Mustang Alignment
Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems

Underhood: Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems
Tool Up For Belts

Underhood: Tool Up For Belts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Standard Motor Products Grows Ignition Coil Program

 

on

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) announced this week that it continues to add to its ignition coil program, which includes more than 800 coils providing 99% coverage for import and domestic vehicles. Each coil is designed to deliver improved durability and a longer service life, according to SMP. When the OE fails, technicians trust Standard and Blue Streak to deliver a coil that will last. 

Advertisement

Standard’s Ignition Coil Program features a variety of coil types to fit many applications, including Coil on Plug, Electronic, Pencil, Cassette, Import, Blue Streak Heavier-Duty, and Blue Streak Direct Ignition Coil Kits. The coils are expertly designed, engineered and manufactured at SMP’s IATF 16949-certified Poland facility. Each one then undergoes rigorous examination and product validation, including extensive measurement and life testing, a full range of environmental analysis that includes thermal shocks, thermal cycling and vibration tests to ensure 100% product reliability. 

New Standard and Standard Import Coil on Plug units are now available for many popular vehicles, including the 2021-20 Hyundai Sonata, 2021-20 Ford Escape, 2022-20 Subaru Outback, 2022-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and 2021-19 Porsche Cayenne. Electronic Ignition Coils have been added for many General Motors vehicles through the 2021 model-year, including the Cadillac CT4, CT6, and XT4. New applications also include the 2021-20 GMC Sierra and 2020-19 Chevrolet Silverado.

In addition, Blue Streak Direct Ignition Coil Kits have been introduced for a wide array gasoline and hybrid vehicles. These kits include a full set of heavier-duty units providing technicians exactly what they need for a complete coil service. Blue Streak Heavier-Duty Coils are engineered to address OE flaws, with improvements and upgrades that continue to elevate Blue Streak products above the competition. More than 5.7 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles and nearly 8 million Ford vehicles will benefit from the introduction, as well as other popular applications including the 2017-09 Volkswagen Tiguan and 2018-15 Audi Q3. In addition, Standard says it is committed to offering coils for the growing hybrid market. Recent releases demonstrate this commitment, according to SMP, adding coverage for hybrid vehicles like the 2012-2010 Lexus HS250h.

Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “Our Ignition Coil Program is the most comprehensive in the aftermarket. Technicians trust Standard and Blue Streak to give them a coil that will last, and we are committed to continually adding the coverage they need to service late-model vehicles.”

All new Standard Ignition Coils are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

News: Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships Awarded

News: 2022 SEMA Scholarship, Loan Forgiveness Winners Announced

News: Summit Motorsports Park, TransTec Team Up for Popular Event

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician