Standard Motor Products Grows Ignition Coil Program

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) announced this week that it continues to add to its ignition coil program, which includes more than 800 coils providing 99% coverage for import and domestic vehicles. Each coil is designed to deliver improved durability and a longer service life, according to SMP. When the OE fails, technicians trust Standard and Blue Streak to deliver a coil that will last.

Standard’s Ignition Coil Program features a variety of coil types to fit many applications, including Coil on Plug, Electronic, Pencil, Cassette, Import, Blue Streak Heavier-Duty, and Blue Streak Direct Ignition Coil Kits. The coils are expertly designed, engineered and manufactured at SMP’s IATF 16949-certified Poland facility. Each one then undergoes rigorous examination and product validation, including extensive measurement and life testing, a full range of environmental analysis that includes thermal shocks, thermal cycling and vibration tests to ensure 100% product reliability.

New Standard and Standard Import Coil on Plug units are now available for many popular vehicles, including the 2021-20 Hyundai Sonata, 2021-20 Ford Escape, 2022-20 Subaru Outback, 2022-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and 2021-19 Porsche Cayenne. Electronic Ignition Coils have been added for many General Motors vehicles through the 2021 model-year, including the Cadillac CT4, CT6, and XT4. New applications also include the 2021-20 GMC Sierra and 2020-19 Chevrolet Silverado.

In addition, Blue Streak Direct Ignition Coil Kits have been introduced for a wide array gasoline and hybrid vehicles. These kits include a full set of heavier-duty units providing technicians exactly what they need for a complete coil service. Blue Streak Heavier-Duty Coils are engineered to address OE flaws, with improvements and upgrades that continue to elevate Blue Streak products above the competition. More than 5.7 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles and nearly 8 million Ford vehicles will benefit from the introduction, as well as other popular applications including the 2017-09 Volkswagen Tiguan and 2018-15 Audi Q3. In addition, Standard says it is committed to offering coils for the growing hybrid market. Recent releases demonstrate this commitment, according to SMP, adding coverage for hybrid vehicles like the 2012-2010 Lexus HS250h.

Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “Our Ignition Coil Program is the most comprehensive in the aftermarket. Technicians trust Standard and Blue Streak to give them a coil that will last, and we are committed to continually adding the coverage they need to service late-model vehicles.”

All new Standard Ignition Coils are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.