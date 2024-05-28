 Standard Motor Products Introduces 200 New Numbers

The release provides new coverage in 60 distinct product categories and 75 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced it released 200 new part numbers in its May new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 60 distinct product categories and 75 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles, according to SMP.

As vehicle technology evolves, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) become more complex to keep vehicle occupants safe. New releases include 18 new Park Assist Cameras, adding coverage for more than 9 million import and domestic vehicles, as well as Park Assist Sensors for Ford, Kia and Nissan vehicles. Seven ABS Speed Sensors have been added covering many popular vehicles, including 2019 Chevrolet and GMC 1500 trucks, the 2024-20 Cadillac CT4 and the 2023-19 Nissan Titan XD. Electronic Parking Brake Actuators are new for the 2023-19 RAM 1500 and Ford vehicles like the 2021-20 Escape and 2023-21 Mustang Mach-E. Accelerator Pedal Sensors are newly released for the 2023-22 Hyundai Tucson and 2023 Kia Sportage.

New VVT Sprockets have been added for Mazda vehicles like the 2021-18 Mazda 6 and the 2022-18 CX-9. Seven Crankcase Breather Hoses are newly released, and new EGR Control Solenoids and EGR Tubes have also been introduced. Canister Purge Solenoids and Canister Purge Valves are now available for late-model Ford and Volkswagen vehicles and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF). Heaters are new for Mercedes-Benz vehicles like the 2018 Sprinter 2500 and 3500. Additionally, several Electronic Throttle Bodies have been introduced, and Oil Pump Solenoids are now available for Ford vehicles through 2023 and popular Jeep SUVs such as the 2023-19 Cherokee and 2024-18 Wrangler.

Four Seasons has introduced 83 new part numbers in its May announcement. Included in this release are 52 new Hose Assemblies with domestic and import coverage for over 7.6 million vehicles, such as Suction Lines for the 2021-18 Toyota Tundra and the 2023-21 Ford F-150, and Liquid Lines for the 2023-21 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2023-21 Nissan Altima. Additionally, Air Door Actuators are new for many vehicles including the 2012-07 Acura RDX and 2011-07 Honda CR-V. 

“We are excited to share our latest release with our distribution partners, offering them more of the high-quality components they have come to expect from Standard and Four Seasons. From high-technology safety components to vehicle and temperature control products, we’ve got you covered,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

PRT Releases 15 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to extend the PRT portfolio in North America and represents more than 5 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Debuts New In-Ear Audio Solution

Built to survive on the jobsite, this wireless audio solution is water, dust, and impact resistant.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WAI Introduces Advanced Smart Windshield Wiper Motor

Each unit contains 100% all new components that are precision assembled.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Introduces Vulcan Clutch Rechargeable Lantern

Multi-functional lantern features 340-degree rotating head, clamping handle.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

