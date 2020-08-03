Connect with us

News

Standard Motor Products Launches ‘Your Car. Your Data.’ Sweeps

 

on

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the launch of its SMP ‘Your Car. Your Data. Sweepstakes.’ The promotion will run through Oct. 31, 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In support of the Auto Care Industry’s ‘Your Car. Your Data.’ initiative, the sweepstakes will raise awareness for drivers to demand the right to transparency around the data collected from their cars.

To enter, participants can visit SMPYourCarYourDataSweepstakes.com, where they will learn more about the data their car collects and who controls it. After taking a short quiz, contestants will automatically be entered into a prize drawing. Ten randomly-selected winners will each receive a $500 WeatherTech gift card.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, vice president Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, “Access to vehicle data is mission critical for us, for motorists, and for independent technicians to be able to repair our vehicles. That’s why we are working with the Auto Care Association and Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) to raise consumer awareness of this issue and support industry advocacy efforts.”

Advertisement

Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. is an Auto Care Association and AASA education initiative created to engage car owners, policymakers and other stakeholders on car data – what is it, why it matters and its implications for consumer choice. For more information, visit https://yourcaryourdata.org.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Standard Motor Products Launches 'Your Car. Your Data.' Sweeps

on

Andy Harmon Named 2020 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

on

The Network Announces 2020 Fall Repair America Promotion

on

BBB Names Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship Winner
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Andy Harmon Named 2020 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

News: Standard Motor Products Launches ‘Your Car. Your Data.’ Sweeps

News: The Network Announces 2020 Fall Repair America Promotion

Tools & Products: Holley Expands Electric Fuel Pump Lineup

News: BBB Names Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship Winner
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect