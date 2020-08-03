Standard Motor Products Launches ‘Your Car. Your Data.’ Sweeps

Standard Motor Products Inc . (SMP) has announced the launch of its SMP ‘Your Car. Your Data. Sweepstakes.’ The promotion will run through Oct. 31, 2020.

In support of the Auto Care Industry’s ‘Your Car. Your Data.’ initiative, the sweepstakes will raise awareness for drivers to demand the right to transparency around the data collected from their cars.

To enter, participants can visit SMPYourCarYourDataSweepstakes.com, where they will learn more about the data their car collects and who controls it. After taking a short quiz, contestants will automatically be entered into a prize drawing. Ten randomly-selected winners will each receive a $500 WeatherTech gift card.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, vice president Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, “Access to vehicle data is mission critical for us, for motorists, and for independent technicians to be able to repair our vehicles. That’s why we are working with the Auto Care Association and Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) to raise consumer awareness of this issue and support industry advocacy efforts.”