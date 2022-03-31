Standard Motor Products Releases 434 New Part Numbers

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the addition of 434 new part numbers to its Standard, Standard Import and Blue Streak lines. The release spans 129 product categories and expands coverage for import and domestic applications through the 2022 model year by more than 500 million VIO.

The company continues to broaden its industry-leading fuel injection offering with over 50 new numbers represented by Injectors, Fuel Pressure Regulators and Fuel Pressure Sensors. These new applications cover an additional 19 million vehicles on the road. Multiple new GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) part numbers for popular vehicles like the Ford F-150 (2020-2018), Toyota Camry (2020-2018) and Toyota Highlander (2020-2019) are included in this recent release. Another highlight from this release is the increase in coverage of the company’s ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) related products by 46 million VIO. This includes, Blind Spot Detection Sensors, Cruise Control Distance Sensors, Lane Departure System Cameras, Steering Angle Sensors, Park Assist Sensors and Park Assist Cameras.

