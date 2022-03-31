 Standard Motor Products Releases 434 New Part Numbers
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Standard Motor Products Releases 434 New Part Numbers

on

1.25 Million in Prizes for U.S. Public High School Skilled Trades Teachers and Programs

on

Navistar’s Service Network Drives Female Tech Recruitment

on

PRT Unveils Complete Struts for Nissan Altima 2019-2020
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

B'laster Names March 2022 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist Video

B'laster Names March 2022 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist

Learning From Cabin Air Filter Installs (Video) Video
play

Learning From Cabin Air Filter Installs (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

Automotive: Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Automotive: BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment
Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?

Underhood: Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Standard Motor Products Releases 434 New Part Numbers

 

on

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the addition of 434 new part numbers to its Standard, Standard Import and Blue Streak lines. The release spans 129 product categories and expands coverage for import and domestic applications through the 2022 model year by more than 500 million VIO.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company continues to broaden its industry-leading fuel injection offering with over 50 new numbers represented by Injectors, Fuel Pressure Regulators and Fuel Pressure Sensors. These new applications cover an additional 19 million vehicles on the road. Multiple new GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) part numbers for popular vehicles like the Ford F-150 (2020-2018), Toyota Camry (2020-2018) and Toyota Highlander (2020-2019) are included in this recent release.

Another highlight from this release is the increase in coverage of the company’s ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) related products by 46 million VIO. This includes, Blind Spot Detection Sensors, Cruise Control Distance Sensors, Lane Departure System Cameras, Steering Angle Sensors, Park Assist Sensors and Park Assist Cameras.

Advertisement

This release includes over 200 sensors, switches, actuators and connectors as Standard continues to add to its coverage.

Commenting on the news, John Herc, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “These latest additions display our commitment to providing our distribution partners and service technicians with the most extensive late model coverage across multiple categories. SMP is devoted to delivering the very best performing parts for the vehicles of today and tomorrow.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program for 2022

News: $1.25M in Prizes for Public High School Trades Programs

News: Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion

News: Automotive Scholarship Applications Accepted Until March 31

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
Tomorrows Technician