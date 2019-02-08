Standard Motor Products To Award $20,000 During Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Automotive Scholarship Contest

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the return of its Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Automotive Scholarship Contest. Running through May 31, the competition will present four up-and-coming students with a $5,000 scholarship each. For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.

Students can enter by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate all entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program. Complete rules and competition information can be found at BlueStreakScholarship.com.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented, “We’re excited to announce the return of our Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Automotive Scholarship Contest with an additional $5,000 scholarship to further support future technicians. It’s especially meaningful this year as Standard Motor Products turns 100, and Blue Streak celebrates its 85th anniversary.”