STANLEY Tools Announces ‘Electrify Your Ride’ Giveaway With Harley-Davidson

Through April 30, tool and motorsport enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win several electrifying prizes through the STANLEY Tools and Harley-Davidson “Electrify Your Ride” Giveaway in partnership with Envision Virgin Racing. One winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2020 New York City E-Prix, in addition to a chance to take home the Harley-Davidson 2020 LiveWire Electric Motorcycle and a VIP tour of the Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations Center.

Click Here to Read More

STANELY is a proud partner of Envision Virgin Racing, one of the founding teams of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the electric street racing series and world’s first fully electric international single-seater category. As part of the collaboration, STANLEY tools are used throughout the Envision Virgin Racing garage and at the team’s UK technical base. The partnership underscores the STANLEY commitment to sustainability, reducing environmental impacts, and its ECOSMART pledge to become carbon positive by 2030.

To further share this mission, STANLEY and Harley-Davidson are giving fans the opportunity to experience the thrill of Formula E racing. The winner’s trip to the 2020 New York City E-Prix on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Brooklyn, NY will include:

(2) Envision Virgin Racing VIP Experiences

(2) STANLEY Product Goody Bags

In addition, on race day, a drawing will be held for one Grand Prize, which will include:

(1) Harley-Davidson 2020 LiveWire Electric Motorcycle

An all-expenses-paid trip and VIP tour of the Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations Center in York, PA where the Harley-Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle is manufactured.

Visit the STANLEY Tools website for more information on STANLEY Tools Partnerships. For more information on the “Electrify Your Ride” Giveaway and to enter for a chance to win, visit the STANLEY Tools website.