Star Charge Expands Manufacturing to US to Meet Demand

Star Charge, global provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure that has delivered up to 2 million EV chargers in more than 60 countries, announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility to the United States, with the establishment of a new plant in Columbus, Ohio.

The decision to set up in Central Ohio is driven by a favorable business environment, reasonable operational costs, a robust supply chain, and attractive government incentives, Star Charge said. The plant is set to commence production in the first quarter of 2024.

This factory will see an initial production capacity of over 20,000 chargers annually, incorporating a range of AC, DC, and bi-directional chargers, spanning from 7kW to 480kW, particularly designed to meet the needs of various applications, including residential, school buses, commercial fleets, and public charging stations. The Ohio plant will manufacture NEVI (Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) ready DC fast chargers, including the Titan 150KW and Neptune split system models. Renowned for their over 97% efficiency and intelligent dynamic load management features, these chargers contribute to the operational efficiency of charging stations, according to Star Charge.

“The US is one of the largest EV markets and is expected to continuously grow over the next decade. Establishing our new facility in Ohio aligns with our commitment and is crucial to our company strategy,” said Herman Chang, CEO. “Alongside this new plant, we are actively seeking to engage with local talents, foster strategic partnerships, and establish dedicated service teams to enhance our operations and accessibility to our US customers. Our goal is to work with our US customers to explore innovative solutions that drive e-mobility adoption and microgrids for a sustainable future.”

Star Charge will display its products at CES, Jan. 9-12, 2024, booth 8905 in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall.