 Star Charge Expands Manufacturing to US to Meet Demand

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Star Charge Expands Manufacturing to US to Meet Demand

New Columbus, Ohio plant for EV chargers starts production in Q1 2024.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Star Charge, global provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure that has delivered up to 2 million EV chargers in more than 60 countries, announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility to the United States, with the establishment of a new plant in Columbus, Ohio.

Related Articles

The decision to set up in Central Ohio is driven by a favorable business environment, reasonable operational costs, a robust supply chain, and attractive government incentives, Star Charge said. The plant is set to commence production in the first quarter of 2024.

This factory will see an initial production capacity of over 20,000 chargers annually, incorporating a range of AC, DC, and bi-directional chargers, spanning from 7kW to 480kW, particularly designed to meet the needs of various applications, including residential, school buses, commercial fleets, and public charging stations. The Ohio plant will manufacture NEVI (Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) ready DC fast chargers, including the Titan 150KW and Neptune split system models. Renowned for their over 97% efficiency and intelligent dynamic load management features, these chargers contribute to the operational efficiency of charging stations, according to Star Charge.

“The US is one of the largest EV markets and is expected to continuously grow over the next decade. Establishing our new facility in Ohio aligns with our commitment and is crucial to our company strategy,” said Herman Chang, CEO. “Alongside this new plant, we are actively seeking to engage with local talents, foster strategic partnerships, and establish dedicated service teams to enhance our operations and accessibility to our US customers. Our goal is to work with our US customers to explore innovative solutions that drive e-mobility adoption and microgrids for a sustainable future.”

Star Charge will display its products at CES, Jan. 9-12, 2024, booth 8905 in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Toyota Invests Big In Batteries

With an $8 billion investment, Toyota plans for 10 new BEV/PHEV battery lines by 2030.

Avatar
By Christian Hinton

Toyota invested nearly $8 billion which will add approximately 3,000 jobs at Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). This brings total investment to approximately $13.9 billion and job creation to more than 5,000, Toyota said, further supporting Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to global vehicle electrification.

Toyota said this investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles (BEV’s) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV’s). An additional eight BEV/PHEV battery production lines will be added to the two previously announced, for a total of 10 BEV/PHEV battery lines. In addition, as originally announced, the plant will also have four battery lines for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). Production will be increased in a phased approach, with line launches planned through 2030 to reach a total production of more than 30 GWh annually.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Reducing Reliance On Deep-Sea Mining For EV Batteries

The Blue Climate Initiative said next-gen batteries, now a third of global EV market, reduce reliance on seabed metals.

By Christian Hinton
Swedish Researchers Develop Efficient Metal Recycling Method

Chalmers University researchers used oxalic acid to recover 100% aluminum and 98% lithium from electric car batteries.

By Christian Hinton
How Autonomous EVs Operate Outside Road Lanes

In this podcast, we discuss the technology and navigational accuracy of autonomous low-speed electric vehicles.

By David Sickels
Forecast: 80% Drop In U.S. Transportation Emissions By 2050

NREL’s study highlights rapid adoption of zero-emission vehicles as crucial for an 80% emissions reduction.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Kia EV Models Set All-Time October Sales Record

Kia’s EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 83%, with the EV6, in particular, setting an all-time October sales record.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GreenPower unveils Mega Beast, a 300-mile range all-electric school bus

GreenPower’s latest Mega Beast promises an extended range, catering to diverse school district needs nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
Auto Care, MEMA Aftermarket Release 2023 Joint EV Report

The report shows that BEV sales are projected to account for 9% of total US light vehicles sales in 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bramble Energy Identifies Cheap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Solution

The company thinks it can produce hydrogen fuel cells 10 times cheaper than current traditional fuel cell costs

By David Sickels