Staying Sharp Over Summer Break

Back when I was in school, I always counted down the days until summer break. Nothing got me as excited as summer did! Summer break can be a great time for students to take a break from their studies and recharge, but it’s also important to stay sharp and continue learning during this time away from the classroom. By staying active and engaged with the industry, you can make the most out of your summer break and position yourself for success in future careers.

Here are five tips that will help you stay sharp over summer break.

Work on a personal project

Pick a project that you’ve been meaning to tackle and use your summer break to work on it. Whether it’s a restoration, customization or simply playing around with your own vehicle, working on a personal project can help you sharpen your skills and keep you engaged in the industry.

Take an online course

There are plenty of online courses and tutorials available that can help you brush up on your skills. Take advantage of this time to learn new techniques or deepen your level of understanding about specific topics.

Attend a workshop or seminar

Look for local workshops or seminars that focus on automotive. These events can provide valuable hands-on experience and networking opportunities with industry professionals. Look for events hosted by local repair shops, dealerships, or trade schools. You may be able to attend at a reduced cost or even for free or if you’re a student.

Take an internship

Your local repair shops may have opportunities for you to gain hands-on experience in the automotive industry. An internship can provide you with valuable experience and can help you learn new skills to bring back to the class shop.

Read industry publications

Keeping up with industry publications can help you stay informed about new tools, techniques, and technologies. At Babcox Media, we have you covered with your publication needs. With multiple publications highlighting different sectors in the industry with multimedia content, our content can seem endless. Looking for aftermarket news? Visit AftermarketNews.com. Looking for beginners’ tips? Visit tomorrowstechnician.com. Looking for the latest tools? Visit TechShopMag.com. Focusing on collision repair over the summer? Visit BodyShopBusiness.com. Like I said, we’ve got you covered!

By taking advantage of your time off, you can continue to develop your skills and knowledge in the industry. It’s important to use your time off wisely and take advantage of the opportunities available to you to further your education and career prospects. I hope you all have a wonderful and safe break – see you back in August!