Steck Tools Allows Dual-Side Access With New Parts Cart

Configure up to three shelves/mesh baskets vertically or flip to dual-sided access, and add hooks to hang components.
Steck Tools’ Pro Folding Parts Cart (P/N 35950) is a versatile parts cart featuring a unique folding mast to allow dual-side parts access.

Locking pin fasteners allow shops and technicians to configure up to three shelves/mesh baskets vertically or flip to dual-sided access, add mesh baskets as well as cart hooks to hang bumpers, hoods or other components.

Additional features include 4-in. polyurethane casters, telescopic legs (29.7-in. to 45.7-in.) and a 396-lb. capacity.

For more information visit steckmfg.com.

