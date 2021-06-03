 Steck Tools’ Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access
Steck Tools' Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

Products

Steck Tools’ Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

Configure up to three shelves/mesh baskets vertically or flip to dual-sided access, and add hooks to hang components.
on

Steck Tools’ Pro Folding Parts Cart (P/N 35950) is a versatile parts cart featuring a unique folding mast to allow dual-side parts access.

Locking pin fasteners allow shops and technicians to configure up to three shelves/mesh baskets vertically or flip to dual-sided access, add mesh baskets as well as cart hooks to hang bumpers, hoods or other components.

Additional features include 4-in. polyurethane casters, telescopic legs (29.7-in. to 45.7-in.) and a 396-lb. capacity.

For more info visit Steck Manufacturing.

