 Spots Available For ASE Instructor Training Conference
Spots Available For ASE Instructor Training Conference

The Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Comes To Atlanta

Dorman Products, Inc. To Acquire Dayton Parts

NHTSA Orders Crash Reporting For Vehicles Equipped With ADAS
News

Spots Available For ASE Instructor Training Conference

 

Spots remain available for the upcoming 2021 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Scheduled for July 26-30, the virtual conference is open to all high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Seats are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register now. The ASE Education Foundation will open the conference, sharing updates on accreditation standards and other projects. Participants can then view sessions in three different tracks: auto, collision and truck; each one offering more than 20 hours of technical update training during the largest automotive instructor training conference in the nation. 

All sessions are 90 minutes. Those who are registered by July 26 and miss any sessions during the conference will be able to view recordings through Aug. 31. All live and recorded sessions viewed will count toward the ASE Education Foundation training requirement and will be shown on individuals’ training certificates. about:blank

To view the agenda and register, visit https://ASEeducationFoundation.org/events/ase-instructor-training-conference.

Tomorrows Technician