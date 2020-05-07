Straighten Brake Lines With This Tool From Mueller-Kueps

Mueller-Kueps Brake Line Straightener No. 462 040 is a special tool made to straighten the brake line after it comes to the shop in a coil. Using 16 ball-beared precision rolls it removes kinks out of the line and prevents problems due to kinked brake lines.

Designed for easy use, mechanics will not need any additional tools. Simply feed the brake line through the tool, so you have a handhold. Then hold the line and with your other hand move the tool up and down. If the line is particularly kinked, you might need to move the tool up and down a couple times to remove all the bends.

For more information, visit mueller-kueps.com.