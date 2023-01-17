 Streamlight Adds Two New Work Lights

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Tools & Products

Streamlight Adds Two New Work Lights

The Dualie 3AA Color Rite and the Syclone Jr. work lights are now available.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Streamlight just recently announced two new work lights, each with unique features that will benefit auto shops. 

Related Articles

The Dualie 3AA Color Rite is an intrinsically safe work light that provides the option of bright, white light to illuminate large areas or a high CRI light with Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology for true color recognition, which is ideal for differentiating color wires, auto detailing, painting and other color-discerning tasks.

The Syclone Jr. is Streamlight’s smallest multi-function work light.  Its ultra-compact design fits in small spaces to illuminate the work area without getting in the way.  Hands-free or hanging, the body of the light can rotate 360 degrees in its U-shaped magnetic base and can be easily adjusted with one hand. It also provides the convenience and cost savings of USB rechargeability.

You May Also Like

Tools & Products

Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a multi-function push-button switch, which permits one-handed operation.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0 Headlamp, a high-performance rechargeable headlamp that also offers long run times. The headlamp is powered by the new Streamlight SL-B50battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port.

Read Full Article

More Tools & Products Posts
New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty

The ZEUS+ simplifies and improves workflow by providing maximum functionality in a single diagnostic platform.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex

This kit includes double-insulated diagonal cutting, needle nose, slip joint, crimping and water pump pliers, and more.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.

The light’s weighted base also includes magnets for attaching to metal surfaces for hands-free lighting.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set

The 5″ tools provide the leverage you need and still fit in your pocket.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Streamlight Launches Stinger Color-Rite Light

Flashlight allows users to better see the color spectrum under low light conditions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
245-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set From Dynamic

A variety of extensions, handles and ratchets are included as well as combination wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Reaches New Lengths with High-Speed Ratchets

The compact head profile and recessed forward-reverse shift knob reduces the width, providing access at 0.76”.  

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZEUS Diagnostic Tool Now With Flag Tracker Feature

With flag drop function, simplified navigation and updated graph view, this feature simplifies the diagnostic process.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff