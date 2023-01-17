Streamlight Adds Two New Work Lights

Streamlight just recently announced two new work lights, each with unique features that will benefit auto shops.

The Dualie 3AA Color Rite is an intrinsically safe work light that provides the option of bright, white light to illuminate large areas or a high CRI light with Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology for true color recognition, which is ideal for differentiating color wires, auto detailing, painting and other color-discerning tasks.

The Syclone Jr. is Streamlight’s smallest multi-function work light. Its ultra-compact design fits in small spaces to illuminate the work area without getting in the way. Hands-free or hanging, the body of the light can rotate 360 degrees in its U-shaped magnetic base and can be easily adjusted with one hand. It also provides the convenience and cost savings of USB rechargeability.