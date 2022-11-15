Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0 Headlamp, a high-performance rechargeable headlamp that also offers long run times. The headlamp is powered by the new Streamlight SL-B50battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port.

“The new ProTac 2.0 Headlamp provides super bright light, along with the ease and convenience of recharging the new SL-B50 battery pack either inside or outside of the light via a USB-C charge cord,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen. “With 2,000 lumens of brightness and long run times, it’s a great choice for first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and industrial professionals alike.” The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp uses the SL-B50 Streamlight proprietary 4,900mAh protected Lithium-Ion USB rechargeable battery, accessed by the light’s sliding sleeve. The battery is keyed to ensure proper alignment of the charging port, and features LED status lights to indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.

The new light offers the latest LED technology for extreme brightness and provides three operating modes – High, Medium and Low. On High, it delivers 2,000 lumens and 14,500 candela; on the Medium setting, it provides 650 lumens and 4,200 candela and on Low, it offers 110 lumens and 750 candela. Run times range from 25 hours on low to 2.25 hours on high. The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a multi-function push-button switch, which permits one-handed operation of the light’s momentary and constant on modes. Its TEN-TAPprogrammable switch allows for user selection of three different programs: high/medium/low (factory default); high only; or low/high. Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a glass lens with anti-reflective coating that also is gasket sealed.

