 Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

on

New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty

on

Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex

on

Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO) Video
play

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO) Video
play

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a multi-function push-button switch, which permits one-handed operation.
Advertisement
 

on

Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0 Headlamp, a high-performance rechargeable headlamp that also offers long run times. The headlamp is powered by the new Streamlight SL-B50battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port.

Advertisement

“The new ProTac 2.0 Headlamp provides super bright light, along with the ease and convenience of recharging the new SL-B50 battery pack either inside or outside of the light via a USB-C charge cord,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen. “With 2,000 lumens of brightness and long run times, it’s a great choice for first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and industrial professionals alike.”

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp uses the SL-B50 Streamlight proprietary 4,900mAh protected Lithium-Ion USB rechargeable battery, accessed by the light’s sliding sleeve. The battery is keyed to ensure proper alignment of the charging port, and features LED status lights to indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.

Advertisement

The new light offers the latest LED technology for extreme brightness and provides three operating modes – High, Medium and Low. On High, it delivers 2,000 lumens and 14,500 candela; on the Medium setting, it provides 650 lumens and 4,200 candela and on Low, it offers 110 lumens and 750 candela. Run times range from 25 hours on low to 2.25 hours on high.

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a multi-function push-button switch, which permits one-handed operation of the light’s momentary and constant on modes. Its TEN-TAPprogrammable switch allows for user selection of three different programs: high/medium/low (factory default); high only; or low/high.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a glass lens with anti-reflective coating that also is gasket sealed.

Advertisement

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp is 4.92 inches wide and 2.56 inches deep with a head diameter of 1.46 inches. It weighs 10.48 ounces with the included SL-B50 rechargeable battery. The light has an IP64-rated design for dust-tight and water-resistant operation, and is impact-resistant tested to 2 meters.

Available in black, the ProTac2.0 Headlamp comes with a USB-C charge cord and both an adjustable elastic head strap that fits comfortably over the head, and a rubber hard hat strap that stays firmly in place. 

For more info: streamlight.com

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: 245-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set From Dynamic

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Reaches New Lengths with High-Speed Ratchets

Tools & Products: ZEUS Diagnostic Tool Now With Flag Tracker Feature

Tools & Products: TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician