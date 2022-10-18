Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.

Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the SycloneJr., an ultra-compact rechargeable work light that fits in tight spaces for a variety of identification and repair uses. Hands-free or hanging, the body of the light can rotate 360 degrees in its U-shaped magnetic base and can be easily adjusted with one hand. Weighing just 2.0 ounces and delivering up to 210 lumens and 8.5 hours of run time, it also provides the convenience and cost savings of USB rechargeability.

The new light features both high and low beams and uses a cool white LED for maximum illumination. The light can stand on its weighted base, which also includes magnets for attaching to metal surfaces for hands-free lighting. A handy folding hook to hang the light is also provided for added versatility. “The Syclone Jr. is small but mighty, with a rotating body that aims light where it is needed, even in the tightest spaces,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen. “First responders, auto technicians, industrial workers and DIYers alike will reach for it whenever they need a task light that can stand on its own, attach to metal surfaces, or function as a hanging light. And because it uses a USB rechargeable battery, it offers among the lowest operating costs of any area light of its type and size.”

On the high setting, the new light delivers 210 lumens, 1,550 candela and a 3.75-hour run time. On low, it provides 85 lumens and 600 candela, with a run time of 8.5 hours. Featuring a lithium-ion 1000 mAh cell, the Syclone Jr. offers effortless battery charging by pulling open the rubber USB cover and plugging the charge cord into the light’s micro-USB port. Charge times vary depending on the voltage the USB source provides. The light also can be recharged in 4.5 hours with an AC wall charger. The Syclone Jr. features tough thermoplastic construction with an elastomer button, and an acrylic, gasket-sealed lens. It has an IPX4-rated design for water-resistant operation and is impact-resistant tested to 2 meters.

