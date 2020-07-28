Connect with us

Streamlight Introduces Work-Ready Stinger 2020

The new light features an anti-roll body design, non-slip side panels and an ergonomic shape for a perfect grip.
on

Streamlight, Inc. has launched the rechargeable Stinger 2020, designed for inspection, identification and repair uses.

The new light delivers 2,000 lumens and up to a 24-hour run time and features an anti-roll body design, non-slip side panels and an ergonomic shape for a perfect grip. Dual power switches and an intuitive mode selector slide switch allow for flexibility in lighting intensity and run time. 

The Stinger 2020 is powered by two long-lasting SL-B26 protected Li-Ion USB rechargeable battery packs and offers multiple charging options: battery USB port and battery bank changer, or existing Stinger smart chargers and bank charger.

“The Stinger 2020 revolutionizes the way auto and industrial professionals do their jobs,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael F. Dineen. “With its dual power switches and an easy-to-use mode selector switch, it eliminates the need to cycle between modes with each use. And its ergonomic flat design enables you to hold the light in your hand, under your arm or even in the crook of your neck without losing your grip or hold. It’s perfect for a wide variety of uses, from inspecting under the hood to making repairs or checking fluid levels.” 

On high, the Stinger 2020 delivers 2,000 lumens, a 315-meter beam distance and a 2-hour run time; on medium, 850 lumens, a 200-meter beam distance, and a 4-hour run time. On low, the light offers an extended run time of 24 hours, with 100 lumens and a 70-meter beam distance.  

Made from aluminum alloy, the Stinger 2020 features a Borofloatglass lens that is corrosion-resistant and gasket-sealed. The light measures 7.67 in. and weighs 12.3 oz.  

Available in black, the light is IPX7 rated, and is waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes. It also is impact-resistance tested to two meters. The Stinger 2020 includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. 

