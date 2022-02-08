Streamlight’s BearTrap Offers Hands-Free Illumination

Streamlight Inc. introduced the BearTrap, a high-power work light that delivers up to 2,000 lumens for automotive and other inspection, identification and repair uses.

Featuring both spot and flood beams, the light can rotate 270 degrees in its frame and clamps to virtually any surface or stands on its own for hands-free task illumination. It also features a magnetic base and a hanging hook for additional hands-free lighting options.

It has a multi-function push-button switch with a battery life indicator.

For more information, streamlight.com.