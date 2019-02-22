Meet Zackery Smith, the February 2019 Continental ‘Student of the Month’

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Meet Zack. He enjoys working on engine rebuilds and already works at a local Akron Toyota dealership to hone his skills. He plans on attending Stark State College to earn his Automotive Technology degree and has already earned credits toward his degree while attending East CLC with the College Credit Plus program.

Q: Why do you want to be a technician?

A: I want to be a technician because I truly love working on cars and working with my hands. I also love solving problems that no one else can.

Q: What is your favorite system to work on and why?

A: My favorite system to work on would have to be the engine. Ever since we did engine rebuilds in my automotive class, I’ve loved the complexity of the engines and the attention to detail required to properly rebuild an engine.

Q: What is your favorite project or repair you’ve worked on?

A: My favorite repair would have to be replacing a transmission with little to no assistance. My favorite project would have to be the school’s ‘04 Monte Carlo.

Q: What do you think the future looks like for automotive technician students like you?

A: The sky is the limit for the future of automotive technicians. The automotive field is a vast field in which many can succeed. One thing is you will always need more schooling over the years to keep up with the changing automotive industry.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would have to be owning my own shop that would specialize in performance upgrades.

Q: If you could own any car what would it be and why?

A: It would have to be a 1994 Toyota Supra. I’ve been a Supra lover since I can remember. I love all the different things that you can do with the Supra.

“Zack is one of the most hard-working individuals I have come across in my seven-year teaching career. The kid is brilliant. He understands concepts and is able to translate those concepts into turning a wrench in the lab.” – Chad Groom, Automotive Technology Instructor, East CLC

