 Students Compete For $30K In Scholarships At NASCAR Tech
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Students Compete For $30K In Scholarships At NASCAR Tech

on

BRP To Invest Millions Toward Electrifying Powersports

on

Velodyne, Ansys Partner For Autonomous Vehicle Safety

on

Coopers (Alice And Tire) Cooperate To Crown Best Band
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Change HP Tire/Wheel Assemblies Safely Video
play

VIDEO: Change HP Tire/Wheel Assemblies Safely

VIDEO: ADAS And Ride Height Video
play

VIDEO: ADAS And Ride Height

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips

Featured: Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Students Compete For $30K In Scholarships At NASCAR Tech

 

on

Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), welcomed students from around the Charlotte area and the region to compete for a total of $29,500 in scholarships, using in-demand automotive technology skills and knowledge. Fifteen teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia went head-to-head at the campus on Saturday, competing in both hands-on and written tests on vehicle parts, engines, diagnostics and electrical systems using NASCAR Tech’s state-of-the-industry facility and equipment. Each student placing on a top 10 team won a scholarship ranging from $10,000 for first place to $1,000 for a fourth through 10th place finish.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Top Tech Challenge winners Eric Kehe (second from left) celebrates with teammate Zachary Foster (third from left), Lake Norman Instructor Michael Bowman (left) and NASCAR Technical Institute’s Regional Admissions Director Hank Powell. Both students received a $10,000 Universal Technical Institute scholarship.

Students on the winning team of two, Eric Kehe and Zachary Foster of Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, NC, demonstrated know-how in all competitive areas. They can now advance their skill sets by investing their $10,000 scholarships at any one of Universal Technical Institute’s 12 campuses nationwide.  

“It is incredibly valuable for high school students to have the opportunity to develop these skills in automotive technology, and we always look forward to celebrating their achievements,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Our campuses have been hosting the Top Tech Challenge competition for more than a decade now, and each time we’re impressed by students’ breadth and depth of knowledge. We have more than 30 leading manufacturer partners and thousands of local employers who look to UTI to train the next generation of technicians, and this is a great way for us to encourage and reward students’ interest in the transportation industry.”

Advertisement

Tyler Tho and Thomas McCullough of South Iredell High School in Statesville, NC finished second, walking away with a $7,500 scholarship, and Nevan Hopkins and Khy Meyers of Hamilton Career Center in Westminster, SC came in third, winning a $5,000 scholarship. The automotive industry needs highly trained professionals due to growth and retirements from the trade. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, the transportation industry will have to fill more than 61,000 service technician and mechanic job openings annually on average through 2029.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

News: Telematics Market To Reach $320.6B By 2026: TMR Study

News: Petty’s Garage To Power RubiTrux With Series of Engines

News: New SEMA Garage Planned In Michigan

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician