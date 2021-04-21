Students Compete For $30K In Scholarships At NASCAR Tech

Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), welcomed students from around the Charlotte area and the region to compete for a total of $29,500 in scholarships, using in-demand automotive technology skills and knowledge. Fifteen teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia went head-to-head at the campus on Saturday, competing in both hands-on and written tests on vehicle parts, engines, diagnostics and electrical systems using NASCAR Tech’s state-of-the-industry facility and equipment. Each student placing on a top 10 team won a scholarship ranging from $10,000 for first place to $1,000 for a fourth through 10 th place finish.

Top Tech Challenge winners Eric Kehe (second from left) celebrates with teammate Zachary Foster (third from left), Lake Norman Instructor Michael Bowman (left) and NASCAR Technical Institute’s Regional Admissions Director Hank Powell. Both students received a $10,000 Universal Technical Institute scholarship.

Students on the winning team of two, Eric Kehe and Zachary Foster of Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, NC, demonstrated know-how in all competitive areas. They can now advance their skill sets by investing their $10,000 scholarships at any one of Universal Technical Institute’s 12 campuses nationwide.

“It is incredibly valuable for high school students to have the opportunity to develop these skills in automotive technology, and we always look forward to celebrating their achievements,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Our campuses have been hosting the Top Tech Challenge competition for more than a decade now, and each time we’re impressed by students’ breadth and depth of knowledge. We have more than 30 leading manufacturer partners and thousands of local employers who look to UTI to train the next generation of technicians, and this is a great way for us to encourage and reward students’ interest in the transportation industry.”