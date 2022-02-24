 Subaru Injector Misfire -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Subaru Injector Misfire

on

What Caused The Turbo to Fail?

on

CV Joint Replacement Tips

on

Solving VW False Fuel Pressure Reading
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn't Make A Difference (VIDEO) Video
play

E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn't Make A Difference (VIDEO)

Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO) Video
play

Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Oil and Carbon Deposits

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits
The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Subaru Injector Misfire

Follow the proper diagnostics for any of the DTCs listed using the procedures provided in the applicable service manual.
Advertisement
 

on

FUEL INJECTOR DESIGN CHANGE To prevent MISFIRE and Knock Codes

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Reference Number: 09-81-21

Models

  • 2018-2021MY Crosstrek 2.0L DI & PHEV
  • 2017-2021MY Impreza 2.0L DI

This bulletin covers design changes made to the fuel injector assembly in response to the diagnostic trouble codes (DTC) for misfires and engine knock. Changes have been made to the internal needle flange to enhance durability. In some cases, the needle flange may develop excessive internal wear causing restricted flow which can result in engine vibration and/or engine misfires (Figure 1). 

FIGURE 1

Since a similar concern and codes may result from carbon buildup, it is critical to confirm if the condition continues after two carbon cleanings with a fuel additive that include P.E.A. are completed before proceeding with any part replacement.

The new fuel injector assemblies were incorporated into Crosstrek production starting with VINM8330452.  The Production Change Information for Impreza is TBD. 

Using Figure 2 for identification reference, always replace an injector assembly with the same flow rate number as originally equipped and always order the most up-to-date replacement parts based on the specific VIN being repaired.

FIGURE 2

Follow the proper diagnostics for any of the DTCs listed using the procedures provided in the applicable service manual. Before any injector assembly replacement, it is important to perform a carbon deposit cleaning procedure FIRST as outlined in TSB 09-74-21. Doing so (if successful) can prevent unnecessary injector replacements which may not resolve the condition. If injector replacement is still determined to be required, the cleaning procedure will remove carbon from surrounding combustion chamber components for any newly installed injector(s). 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits

Automotive: Mercedes-Benz Direct Injection

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician