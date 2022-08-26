Summit Motorsports Park, TransTec Team Up for Popular Event

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, is proud to welcome TransTec as an official partner for the annual TransTec Halloween Classic presented by Harland Sharp.

A prominent seasonal favorite on the park’s schedule for nearly 50 years, this year’s week-long event is set for Oct. 8-16.

Located in Milan, Ohio, TransTec is a market leader for automatic transmission and power steering rebuild kits in the independent automotive market. It is a brand of original equipment manufacturer Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, which also features as a brand Corteco, a supplier of sealing solutions, vibration control and cabin air filtration, among many other OEM products.

“We at Freudenberg-NOK are thrilled to start this new partnership with Summit Motorsports Park as an official sponsor,” said Rebecca Griffin, Freudenberg-NOK branding manager. “Being a local partner, our team is eager to share our Automotive Aftermarket brands, Corteco and TransTec, with the surrounding community as well as sharing our products and industry expertise with the Summit audience. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”

In addition to being featured on the Summit Motorsports Park website, TransTec will be featured on the TransTec Halloween Classic XLIX presented by Harland Sharp logo, merchandise, trophies, dash plaques, coverage, signage and more. The company’s name will be included multiple times in public address during the well-attended event.