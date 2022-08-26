 Summit Motorsports Park, TransTec Team Up for Popular Event
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Summit Motorsports Park, TransTec Team Up for Popular Event

on

UAF Awards 13 Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships

on

ASE Instructor Training Conference Tackles 2% Solution

on

UAF Awards 461 Scholarships For 2022-‘23 School Year
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO) Video
play

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO)

Returnless Fuel Systems (VIDEO) Video
play

Returnless Fuel Systems (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Turn Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: How To Turn Off The TPMS Light
How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved

Underhood: How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved
Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

Training: Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant
VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do?

Video: VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do?
VW/AUDI/BMW/Mercedes: Brake Pad Wear Sensors Diagnostics

Undercar: VW/AUDI/BMW/Mercedes: Brake Pad Wear Sensors Diagnostics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Summit Motorsports Park, TransTec Team Up for Popular Event

 

on

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, is proud to welcome TransTec as an official partner for the annual TransTec Halloween Classic presented by Harland Sharp.

Advertisement

A prominent seasonal favorite on the park’s schedule for nearly 50 years, this year’s week-long event is set for Oct. 8-16.

Located in Milan, Ohio, TransTec is a market leader for automatic transmission and power steering rebuild kits in the independent automotive market. It is a brand of original equipment manufacturer Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, which also features as a brand Corteco, a supplier of sealing solutions, vibration control and cabin air filtration, among many other OEM products.

“We at Freudenberg-NOK are thrilled to start this new partnership with Summit Motorsports Park as an official sponsor,” said Rebecca Griffin, Freudenberg-NOK branding manager. “Being a local partner, our team is eager to share our Automotive Aftermarket brands, Corteco and TransTec, with the surrounding community as well as sharing our products and industry expertise with the Summit audience. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”

In addition to being featured on the Summit Motorsports Park website, TransTec will be featured on the TransTec Halloween Classic XLIX presented by Harland Sharp logo, merchandise, trophies, dash plaques, coverage, signage and more. The company’s name will be included multiple times in public address during the well-attended event.

Advertisement

“TransTec is committed to excellence and to offering the best product possible to its customers,” said Bobbie Bader, manager of sponsor sales and services at Summit Motorsports Park. “That is a respectable way to do business, and that is just one of the many reasons Summit Motorsports Park is proud to partner with TransTec. We are excited to work with this local company that is right in our backyard, and we are looking forward to exploring opportunities and growing with them.”

For information about TransTec, visit transtec.comtranstec.com. For information about Summit Motorsports Park, which is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio, visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: UTI, Ignite To Provide Tuition Grants To Female Students

News: Garage Gurus Announces Technician Scholarship Winners

News: Autel Releases Remote Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

News: Universal Technical Institute Opens 2nd New Campus In 2022

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician