 Survey: Over 50% Of Americans To Travel Only By Car This Summer
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Survey: Over 50% Of Americans To Travel Only By Car This Summer

on

Auto Care Caucus Renewed With 117th US Congress

on

Movin’On Challenge Design Reveals Top Concepts

on

Autolite Launches Sweepstakes For Spark Plug Users
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: What Is A Strut Assembly? Video
play

VIDEO: What Is A Strut Assembly?

VIDEO: What Happens When An ABS WSS Fails? Video
play

VIDEO: What Happens When An ABS WSS Fails?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Survey: Over 50% Of Americans To Travel Only By Car This Summer

 

on

A new survey conducted by Bridgestone Americas has revealed that more than half of Americans plan to travel only by car this summer to reach their vacation destinations. Nearly four in five respondents said they feel safer in a car than on a plane, and nearly one-third said they plan to travel more than 500 miles by car this summer.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

While restrictions and guidance concerning travel, outdoor activities and public gatherings have begun to ease, just 13% said they will visit crowded destinations such as amusement parks and metropolitan cities. Moreover, 15% will continue to stay close to home for the foreseeable future. For those planning to travel, half of respondents said they are using their next trip to visit friends or family, and another 24% will visit the beach this summer.

Additional findings from the survey include:

  • 53% of respondents said they had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • 50% indicated they were already comfortable traveling city-to-city by car and including an overnight stay.
  • 15% of respondents, by contrast, expressed concerns about intra-city travel in the next seven to 12 months or longer.
  • 25% expressed a high degree of comfort with attending a sporting event or concert.
  • 23% said they were already comfortable traveling by airplane to another country.

This survey information only bolsters the encouraging trend of increasing miles driven. Vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in March 2021 was up 19% over March 2020 – not surprising, since March 2020 was the first lockdown month last year, when VMT was down 19%. Overall, however, VMT is still down 3.5% compared to 2019, so traffic hasn’t fully recovered. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Wiseco Announces On Track School Scholarship

News: Automotive Service Professionals Month Has Begun

News: INDY 500 Sneak Peek: Inside The Firestone Garage

News: LOCTITE Launches New E-Learning Platform

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician