Suspension Bushings: Role, Materials, and Wear Indicators

Suspension bushings are vital components that connect various suspension parts such as control arms, sway bars, and shock absorbers, providing cushioning and absorbing vibrations for a smooth ride. This video covers their role in reducing noise and vibrations, maintaining proper wheel alignment, and improving handling. It explains the differences between rubber, polyurethane, and metal bushings, and highlights signs of wear like excessive movement, cracks, and unusual noises. Regular inspection and timely replacement of worn bushings are crucial for optimal vehicle performance and safety.

