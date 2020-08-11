Sylvania Automotive Brings Advanced Dash Cameras To Market

Sylvania Automotive has announced the availability of its dash camera line, Sylvania Roadsight. These advanced dash cameras bring Sylvania Automotive’s legacy of quality and reliability to a growing segment as more drivers look for technology that can improve their safety on the road and offer peace of mind. Thanks to the variety of product features and price points available across the Sylvania Roadsight line, which include an ultra-compact design, high-resolution video, an extra-wide field of view, lane departure as well as front collision warning systems, drivers can easily find a Sylvania Automotive dash camera that is tailored to fit their specific needs.

“Any car on the road today, regardless of its make or model, can benefit from the safety and security features available across the new Sylvania Roadsight dash camera line. These innovative solutions are easy to install and affordable enough to fit any budget,” said Henning Bohnhorst, director, Product Segment Beyond Lightsource at Sylvania Automotive. “As a leader in aftermarket lighting solutions, we’re thrilled to bring our automotive expertise and innovative technology to this market. We’ve made sure that adding a Sylvania Roadsight camera system to your vehicle will truly improve your driving experience, offer enhanced safety features and bring you greater peace of mind wherever you go.” The Sylvania Roadsight product line will bring five new options to drivers: Roadsight Basic, Roadsight Plus, Roadsight Pro, Roadsight Stealth and Roadsight Rear, empowering drivers to find an aftermarket solution that fits their individual needs and budget.

All Sylvania Roadsight dash cameras provide drivers with crystal-clear, wide angle, HD looped video recordings of road interactions and include intelligent road collision detection that automatically saves footage, in case of an accident. A breakdown of other features is available by model below: Roadsight Basic: 110-degree field of view, 720p HD looped video recording and collision detection available for $79.99 MSRP

Roadsight Plus: 120-degree field of view, 1080p HD looped video recording, enhanced night vision and collision detection available for $99.99 MSRP

Roadsight Pro: 130-degree field of view, 1296p HD looped video recording, GPS integration, lane departure alerts, enhanced night vision and collision detection available for $149.99 MSRP

Roadsight Stealth: 140-degree field of view, 1440p HD looped video recording, a sleek and easy-to-install screenless design, along with all other features offered throughout the product line available for $159.99 MSRP

Roadsight Rear: A rear camera mount that attaches to Roadsight Pro or Stealth providing an additional 140-degree field of view behind your vehicle, available for $59.99 MSRP These Sylvania Roadsight dash cameras also offer value-added extras in the box including a 16GB Micro SD card, a power cable with an extra USB port and a trim removal tool to help neatly hide wires during installation. While these accessories are not typically included with other dash cameras on the market, Sylvania Automotive says it wants to help customers set up their new camera systems quickly and easily. The full line of Sylvania Roadsight solutions will be available at Advance Auto Parts and now online at Amazon.com.

