 New T2U Course Added: Today’s Wheel Bearing Technology
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

New T2U Course Added: Today’s Wheel Bearing Technology

on

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

on

Arizona Businesses Unite For Road Safety

on

Dealing With Stuck Nuts & Studs On Motorcycle And ATV Engines
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Change HP Tire/Wheel Assemblies Safely Video
play

VIDEO: Change HP Tire/Wheel Assemblies Safely

VIDEO: ADAS And Ride Height Video
play

VIDEO: ADAS And Ride Height

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips

Featured: Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Training

New T2U Course Added: Today’s Wheel Bearing Technology

This course explains diagnosis, specification and replacement of wheel bearing and related components.
 

on

The newest course in Tomorrow’s Tech University has been added and is available for registered instructors to add additional learning opportunities to their current coursework, whether working through the courses in class, or assigning them out to students to complete individually.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade.

“The mission of Tomorrow’s Tech is simple: To provide instructors at tech vocational, high schools and post-secondary colleges relevant technical content every school day in support of your efforts to prepare your classroom of students for a career in automotive service and repair,” said Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician.

“Our daily e-newsletter, Tomorrow’s Tech Today, is a vital resource of  helpful technical features, packed with video, podcasts and webinars. And now, our newest tool, Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.”

This newest course, titled Today’s Wheel Bearing Technology, is designed to guide the next generation of automotive technicians in the diagnosis, specification and replacement of wheel bearing and the related components. This course covers understanding what a wheel bearing is and how it works; how to identify a failed wheel bearing and associated components; and procedures to correctly and safely service a hub bearing assembly.

The course is sponsored by BCA Bearings and led by industry veteran Joe Keene.

Topics include:

  • Components involved in the entire wheel and chassis system
  • Bearing type identification and operation
  • Typical failure causes
  • Inspection and diagnosis
  • Repair and replacement procedures

For advertisers, the T2 LMS provides a gateway to instructors and their students with exclusive sponsorship of video-based courses that include content derived from technical experts pared with frontline branding and product placement within each individual course.

Advertisement

T2U is on-target training for an on-demand audience. Real-world industry education at your fingertips. For more information visit t2u.tomorrowstechnician.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Training: Papadakis Racing Releases Paper Drift Animated Film

Training: Aftermarket Students Attend AASA Vision Conference For Free

Training: Deadlines Extended For ASE Accredited Programs

Training: Industry Leaders Help CTE Students During COVID-19 Crisis

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician