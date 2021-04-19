New T2U Course Added: Today’s Wheel Bearing Technology

The newest course in Tomorrow’s Tech University has been added and is available for registered instructors to add additional learning opportunities to their current coursework, whether working through the courses in class, or assigning them out to students to complete individually.

T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade.

“The mission of Tomorrow’s Tech is simple: To provide instructors at tech vocational, high schools and post-secondary colleges relevant technical content every school day in support of your efforts to prepare your classroom of students for a career in automotive service and repair,” said Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician.

“Our daily e-newsletter, Tomorrow’s Tech Today, is a vital resource of helpful technical features, packed with video, podcasts and webinars. And now, our newest tool, Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.”

This newest course, titled Today’s Wheel Bearing Technology, is designed to guide the next generation of automotive technicians in the diagnosis, specification and replacement of wheel bearing and the related components. This course covers understanding what a wheel bearing is and how it works; how to identify a failed wheel bearing and associated components; and procedures to correctly and safely service a hub bearing assembly.

The course is sponsored by BCA Bearings and led by industry veteran Joe Keene.

Topics include:

Components involved in the entire wheel and chassis system

Bearing type identification and operation

Typical failure causes

Inspection and diagnosis

Repair and replacement procedures

For advertisers, the T2 LMS provides a gateway to instructors and their students with exclusive sponsorship of video-based courses that include content derived from technical experts pared with frontline branding and product placement within each individual course.