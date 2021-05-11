 T2U Podcast - Cha-Ching! How Money Fuels An Automotive Career
T2U Podcast – Cha-Ching! How Money Fuels An Automotive Career

Can you expect to get rich in the automotive business? Hard work and dedication will pay off, says The Rustbelt Mechanic.
Money makes the world go round – or at least it helps fuel a successful automotive career. How do you start your career? College? Apprenticeship? Straight into a shop or dealership? Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician and The Rustbelt Mechanic, Kyle Thoreen, talk about what to expect in your first two-three years in this episode of T2 IQ.

