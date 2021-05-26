T2U Podcast – How Green Are Your Goals?

Chartreuse. Lime. Emerald. Sea Foam. Crocodile. They’re all green, but not the same. Greenbacks. Dough. Bucks. Benjamins. Scratch. All is money that spends the same but can be earned differently. As a new technician, do you understand the differences in compensation models between flat-rate, hourly, commission, salary, etc.? Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician gets Kyle Thoreen, The Rustbelt Mechanic, to show you the money.