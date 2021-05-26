 T2U Podcast - How Green Are Your Goals?
T2U Podcast - How Green Are Your Goals?

T2U Podcast - Dollars & Sense

T2U Podcast - Cha-Ching! How Money Fuels An Automotive Career

T2U Podcast - Welcome To The Real World
Podcasts

T2U Podcast – How Green Are Your Goals?

Do you understand the differences in technician compensation models? The Rustbelt Mechanic explains.
Chartreuse. Lime. Emerald. Sea Foam. Crocodile. They’re all green, but not the same.  Greenbacks. Dough. Bucks. Benjamins. Scratch. All is money that spends the same but can be earned differently. As a new technician, do you understand the differences in compensation models between flat-rate, hourly, commission, salary, etc.? Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician gets Kyle Thoreen, The Rustbelt Mechanic, to show you the money.

