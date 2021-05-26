Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
T2U Podcast – How Green Are Your Goals?
Do you understand the differences in technician compensation models? The Rustbelt Mechanic explains.
Chartreuse. Lime. Emerald. Sea Foam. Crocodile. They’re all green, but not the same. Greenbacks. Dough. Bucks. Benjamins. Scratch. All is money that spends the same but can be earned differently. As a new technician, do you understand the differences in compensation models between flat-rate, hourly, commission, salary, etc.? Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician gets Kyle Thoreen, The Rustbelt Mechanic, to show you the money.