Tech Garage Returning For Season Seven

Tech Garage’s new season hits the small screen Saturday mornings on Discovery’s MotorTrend network. ASE master certified instructor, John Gardner, uses his high-octane teaching on all the automotive systems with the perfect blend of the how’s and why’s, along with DIY driveway tips. From the professional techs to the weekend warriors, Tech Garage has you covered.

Chipola College Automotive instructor John Gardner (center) has signed on for season 7 of the television show, “Tech Garage,” presented by RockAuto.com airing on MotorTrend TV. Gardner is pictured along with co-host, Josh Ellis, Chipola Assistant Auto Tech Instructor (right), and multitalented automotive journalist, Dave Dobson.

This season incorporates a new segment called “Master Technician Tech Tip” #MTTT. Tech Garage also added Master Technicians to the show lineup such as Chipola’s own Josh Ellis as well as a multitalented automotive journalist, Dave Dobson. Tech Garage is diving deeper this season with show topics the audience asked for: autonomous vehicles, all-wheel drive and of course, diagnostics and repairs on a wide range of vehicles.

“It’s amazing and humbling to look back at 2015 when I started the show at Chipola College. I never thought it would grow into what it is today. We are fortunate to able to teach and demonstrate automotive systems on the coolest trainers on the planet. No other show is covering automotive systems in-depth like we do, garnering us a top spot on Saturday mornings,” said Gardner.