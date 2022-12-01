 Tech Tip: KIA Barely Runs
Tech Tip: KIA Barely Runs

Automotive

Tech Tip: KIA Barely Runs

Check the low-pressure pump (LPP) supply fuel pressure to the high-pressure pump (HPP).
 

After New Long Block Installed

MODELS: 2012 Kia Sorento, 2WD, L4-2.4L, VIN 6, (GDI), Automatic Transmission/Transaxle

Mileage: 97,886

Problem

After a Kia dealer replaced the long block under the SC147 Theta II Engine Safety Recall campaign, the Sorento was barely able to start and idle. The MIL was on. The Kia dealer recommended replacing the catalytic converters, but since the MIL was not on before the long block was replaced, the owner decided to have the vehicle towed to an independent shop for a second opinion.

Case Details 

The technician retrieved diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P0087 – Fuel Rail/System Pressure Too Low. He checked the low-pressure pump (LPP) supply fuel pressure to the high-pressure pump (HPP). It was at specifications (65 psi / 4.5 bar), so next he turned his attention to the high-pressure fuel system. The technician discovered that the cam follower which drives the HPP was missing. It was not transferred over during the engine long block replacement.

Confirmed Repair

 A new cam follower was installed, and the DTC P0087 was cleared. After a lengthy test drive, the technician verified the engine ran great and no DTCs returned. Problem solved! 

Courtesy of ALLDATA

