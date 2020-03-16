TechForce Foundation Announces 2020 FutureTechs Rock Award

TechForce Foundation’s annual FutureTechs Rock Awards season has begun. Now is the chance to nominate an up-and-coming student tech. As a nonprofit dedicated to helping student techs achieve their professional dreams, TechForce created this award to honor the student community and recognize those who have a promising future and will shape the transportation industry.

There will be a finalist for each of the ten transportation categories (including automotive, diesel, collision, etc.), and one of those category finalists will become the People’s Choice Grand Prize winner.

Nominate a FutureTech at: TechForce.org/FutureTechsRock . Nominations are open through 4P p.m. PDT on March 24, 2020.

This year’s prizes include: Each category finalist, selected by a panel of industry experts, will receive an AutoZone gift card, Duralast tool set, online subscription to Haynes Manuals, Ford Professional tools and ASE study guides from Cengage Learning.

The grand prize winner, chosen by popular vote, will have the option to choose between a $1,000 TechForce Foundation Scholarship and other great prizes, including an iPad Air from Ford Motor Co.

The People’s Choice voting period, will take place from April 6-10, when the public will cast their votes among 10 national finalists. More than 25,000 votes were case last year. Meet last year’s winners here.