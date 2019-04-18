TechForce Foundation Names OTC Student 2019 FutureTechs Rock Grand Prize Winner

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Jonathon Miranda, an automotive student at Ohio Technical College in Cleveland, Ohio, has been named the grand prize winner of TechForce Foundation’s first FutureTechs Rock Awards.



According to TechForce Foundation, Jonathon has long demonstrated a passion and excellence for a career as a technician. During high school, he was active in the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Building competitions, earning a large amount of scholarship money that allowed him to continue his education at Ohio Technical College (OTC). As an OTC student, he takes his training seriously and puts in the effort to go the extra step.

Through his 18-month automotive program Jonathon has maintained perfect attendance, earned honor roll six times and earned all A’s in his associate degree academic classes, separate from his technical coursework.

Jonathon is a member of his school’s Student Leadership Council, where he serves as a role model and mentor, welcomes new students to campus and volunteers during on-campus events. He also volunteers as a judge with Hot Rodders of Tomorrow, SEMA and has served as lead judge for Piston Power Show’s high school engine building competition.

“I am honored to have been nominated for this award,” says Jonathon. “My commitment and love for this industry is huge! Whether it’s being at school or at work, I love everything I do. I participated in several skills competitions… I have been able to help others at school with what I have learned. I cannot wait to continue my education… I am very happy that someone has noticed my hard work, dedication and love for this industry!”



As the grand prize winner, Jonathon will receive a his choice of a $1,000 TechForce Foundation tuition scholarship to apply toward his post-secondary technician education or a sponsored Snap-on tool voucher of equal value.

Each of the 10 finalists will receive a Snap-on tool voucher sponsored by Snap-on, a gift certificate to Cengage’s online educational library sponsored by Cengage Learning, and an Haynes Online Manual sponsored by Haynes North America. The other nine finalists include:

Ryan Adkins, Collins Career Center

Felyciti Alvarez, Fallbrook High School

Wyatt Mote, Wake Forest High School

Riley Prince, Gateway Community College

Noah Salo, Joliet Public School

Aaron Smith, Schuylkill Technology Center

Liam Thompson, Delgado Community College

Angelle Vanderwarf, Kankakee Area Career Center

Antonio Yepez Cervantes, Ventura College



