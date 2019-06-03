TechForce Foundation, Collision Repair Education Foundation Announce Scholarship Winners

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

TechForce Foundation, in partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), awarded three collision repair students with scholarships funded through a TechForce Foundation FutureTech Success Grant. Winners were selected from a pool of students who demonstrated a passion for learning and an affinity for the collision repair industry based on their participation in the scholarship’s selection process.

Each winner received $2,000 that can be used to continue their education in the collision repair industry.

This year’s scholarship winners include:

Hanife Manning of Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro, N.C.

Dylan Miller of City College in Billings, Mont.

Larmar Tillery of Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, N.C.

“The transportation industry needs on average more than 15,000 new collision repair technicians each year, but tech schools are only graduating one third of that number,” said Jennifer Maher, executive director, TechForce Foundation. “TechForce Foundation is proud to partner with organizations, including the Collision Repair Education Foundation, to solve this industry-wide challenge. By supporting collision repair students like Hanife, Dylan and Larmar, TechForce and CREF are working together to champion the next generation of transportation technicians and keep America rolling. Congratulations to the scholarship winners!”