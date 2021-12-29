 TechForce Partners With WD-40, Advance On Scholarships
News

TechForce Partners With WD-40, Advance On Scholarships

 

on

WD-40 Brand is partnering with TechForce and Advance Auto Parts on a scholarship program to support a new generation of trade professionals.

WD-40 Brand will donate $25,000 to the TechForce Foundation, helping to fund 40 scholarships for those pursuing a career in skilled trades and in need of financial support. Scholarship recipients also will receive additional resources and career development opportunities.

“WD-40 Brand has a long history of championing skilled trades and new generations of trade professionals through products, education, scholarships and other resources,” said Erin Bala, senior director of brand experience, engagement & innovation at WD-40 Co. “Now, more than ever, America needs young people to enter the skilled trades and we are honored to support TechForce and Advance in their mission to support students in their education and careers as professional technicians.”

TechForce harnesses the collective resources of the transportation industry to develop tomorrow’s diverse workforce of qualified technicians by increasing awareness and enthusiasm for the skilled trades, providing resources to help access quality education for those with financial need, and connecting future techs and industry members through mentorship and career development opportunities.

“We’re currently facing a shocking labor shortage in the skilled trades, with nearly five jobs for every new tech school graduate, making it critical to help aspiring trade professionals overcome financial barriers,” said Jennifer Maher, TechForce, CEO. “The scholarship program creates a powerful opportunity to allow men and women to pursue a stable and rewarding career in the trades that have built our communities for centuries, while reducing the financial burden.”

Learn more at techforce.org/revup.

