TechForce Partners With WD-40, Advance On Scholarships

WD-40 Brand is partnering with TechForce and Advance Auto Parts on a scholarship program to support a new generation of trade professionals.

WD-40 Brand will donate $25,000 to the TechForce Foundation, helping to fund 40 scholarships for those pursuing a career in skilled trades and in need of financial support. Scholarship recipients also will receive additional resources and career development opportunities.

“WD-40 Brand has a long history of championing skilled trades and new generations of trade professionals through products, education, scholarships and other resources,” said Erin Bala, senior director of brand experience, engagement & innovation at WD-40 Co. “Now, more than ever, America needs young people to enter the skilled trades and we are honored to support TechForce and Advance in their mission to support students in their education and careers as professional technicians.”