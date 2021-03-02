2021 ‘Respect is Learned In The Pits’ Contest Launched

Technician.Academy will again partner with Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) to offer automotive students another opportunity to work as interns alongside the drag racing team. 2021 marks the fifth consecutive year that Technician.Academy and RMR have put on the Respect is Learned In The Pits contest, an initiative that gives college students hands-on experience in the pits at the largest drag racing event in the world, the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, IN.

“The track record of this program is second to none,” said Technician.Academy founder Shawn Collins. “The partnership we have with Randy Meyer Racing provides a record-setting championship experience for our interns. The hands-on expertise, coaching and knowledge transfer they receive from this program are life-changing.”

Not only are young technicians able to get their hands dirty in the pits, learning the ins and outs of dragster maintenance, but they are also privileged with starting line access when it is RMR’s turn to race. This exclusive access gives them a behind-the-scenes glimpse of all aspects of the sport.

RMR will welcome two student interns to its team to work alongside the crew at the 2021 U.S. Nationals on September 2-5. Automotive students are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity. The application period is now open and will close on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

At both the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Nationals, RMR driver Megan Meyer rose to the top, landing in the winner’s circle. The Respect is Learned© In The Pits contest winners from those two years experienced the entire ride, gaining once-in-a-lifetime memories very few can tout. The 2020 interns even witnessed two record-breaking runs, where Megan Meyer made the first 5.0-second pass in class history during the first round of eliminations and later beat her own record.

2020 Respect is Learned in the Pits interns celebrated in Victory Lane.



At the end of the 2020 season, Megan Meyer retired. Her sister, Rachel Meyer, has taken her place as the main RMR driver in 2021 with Julie Nataas as the team’s other driver.

Megan Meyer said, “I’m going to miss the opportunity to defend my title this year, but I am happy with my decision to step away from the seat to start a family. I know that Rachel will do as good of a job, if not better than I did behind the wheel of my dragster this year with Julie also competing. I know that they will both give it their all to win the biggest drag race of the year.”

If you are interested in joining Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing in making this unique opportunity even more momentous, contact Technician.Academy or contact representative Shawn Collins at [email protected] or 812-760-1811.