Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

2021 'Respect is Learned In The Pits' Contest Launched

on

MindGames - February Pop Quiz Winners Announced

on

Babcox Mourns Passing Of Tim Fritz, Longtime Editor and Friend

on

February 'Guess The Tool' Winners Announced
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec? Video
play

VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec?

Understanding DTC Codes Video
play

Understanding DTC Codes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Science Behind Traction And Braking

Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine
LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings

Underhood: LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings
Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Understanding Wheel Weight Materials

Undercar: Understanding Wheel Weight Materials
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

2021 ‘Respect is Learned In The Pits’ Contest Launched

RMR will welcome two student interns to work alongside the crew at the 2021 U.S. Nationals.

 

on

Technician.Academy will again partner with Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) to offer automotive students another opportunity to work as interns alongside the drag racing team. 2021 marks the fifth consecutive year that Technician.Academy and RMR have put on the Respect is Learned In The Pits contest, an initiative that gives college students hands-on experience in the pits at the largest drag racing event in the world, the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, IN.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The track record of this program is second to none,” said Technician.Academy founder Shawn Collins. “The partnership we have with Randy Meyer Racing provides a record-setting championship experience for our interns. The hands-on expertise, coaching and knowledge transfer they receive from this program are life-changing.”
Not only are young technicians able to get their hands dirty in the pits, learning the ins and outs of dragster maintenance, but they are also privileged with starting line access when it is RMR’s turn to race. This exclusive access gives them a behind-the-scenes glimpse of all aspects of the sport.
RMR will welcome two student interns to its team to work alongside the crew at the 2021 U.S. Nationals on September 2-5. Automotive students are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity. The application period is now open and will close on Saturday, June 19, 2021. 
At both the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Nationals, RMR driver Megan Meyer rose to the top, landing in the winner’s circle. The Respect is Learned© In The Pits contest winners from those two years experienced the entire ride, gaining once-in-a-lifetime memories very few can tout. The 2020 interns even witnessed two record-breaking runs, where Megan Meyer made the first 5.0-second pass in class history during the first round of eliminations and later beat her own record.

2020 Respect is Learned in the Pits interns celebrated in Victory Lane.


At the end of the 2020 season, Megan Meyer retired. Her sister, Rachel Meyer, has taken her place as the main RMR driver in 2021 with Julie Nataas as the team’s other driver.
Megan Meyer said, “I’m going to miss the opportunity to defend my title this year, but I am happy with my decision to step away from the seat to start a family. I know that Rachel will do as good of a job, if not better than I did behind the wheel of my dragster this year with Julie also competing. I know that they will both give it their all to win the biggest drag race of the year.”
If you are interested in joining Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing in making this unique opportunity even more momentous, contact Technician.Academy or contact representative Shawn Collins at [email protected] or 812-760-1811.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: Student Scholarship Opportunities Have Looming Deadlines

Career: February Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

Career: B’laster Names February 2021 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

Career: February ‘Guess The Car’ Had Free Range Answers

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician