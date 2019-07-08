Career/In the Pits
Technician.Academy Selects 2019 ‘In The Pits’ Finalists

Technician.Academy has selected its finalists for this year’s Respect is Learned In The Pits contest. Two winners will be selected amongst the finalists to work alongside Randy Meyer Racing at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, IN, August 30 through September 1.

Each student will work hands-on in the pits with the RMR drag team exclusively handling one of the two RMR Top Alcohol Dragsters at the Lucas Oil Raceway. The two winners will work alongside Megan and Rachel Meyer, the two drivers racing at the event. Applications for the 2019 Respect is Learned In The Pits contest—sponsored by MotoRad, an automotive industry expert in engine and thermal management solutions—opened in the fall following the 2018 race with contest winner Joe Martino and closed on June 21.

Eligible students interested in this year’s opportunity filled out applications and provided the Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing teams with a brief description that explained why they should be considered to work in the pits.

From the many applications received, five finalists were selected based on their eligibility, merit, and passion for the automotive industry/motorsports.In order to select two winners, the finalists will provide Technician.Academy with a short two- or three-minute video that highlights their interests in motorsports, any possible interactions with the sport, and/or why they deserve to win.

The Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing teams will decide the winners and announce their names on July 25, 2019. null

