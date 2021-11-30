Free Webinar from ASE: Hybrid Transmission Technologies

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Hybrid Transmission Technologies.”

Niel Speetjens, with ZF Aftermarket, will provide a walkthrough of hybrid transmission technologies used in Audi, BMW and Chrysler vehicles. The participants will gain a working knowledge of the 8-speed automatic hybrid transmission and topics like torque flow, electric motor, clutch K0, inverter and batteries will be covered.

The different hybrid concepts like micro, mild and full hybrid will also be explained and the battery with the maintenance service disconnect connector will be discussed in detail. An exploded view of the electric drive motor will be revealed, showing the transmission bell housing and parts like the rotor, stator and clutch K0.