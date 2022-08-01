 Tesla Models X or S Wheel Bearing Replacements (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacements (VIDEO)

on

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO)

on

What Techs Can Learn From Inspecting Tie Rod Ends (Video)

on

Use Test Drives To Learn And Explain Suspension Issues (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO) Video
play

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO)

What Techs Can Learn From Inspecting Tie Rod Ends (Video) Video
play

What Techs Can Learn From Inspecting Tie Rod Ends (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines

Underhood: Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines
Mercedes-Benz Engine Oil Leaks

Underhood: Mercedes-Benz Engine Oil Leaks
Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes

Automotive: Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes
Brake Noise Comebacks

Undercar: Brake Noise Comebacks
Oversized Tires And Transmissions

Undercar: Oversized Tires And Transmissions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacements (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Tesla’s need high-quality replacement units to withstand the hefty curb weight. Sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
Advertisement

What is the deal with replacing wheel bearings on a Tesla Model X or S? Do you need insulated tools? High-voltage gloves? No. But, two steps are a little different than most vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Model X and Model S use Gen 3 Hub units with the preload set at the factory using orbital forming. 

Matt: That’s right. Orbital Formed Hub Assemblies, like those used on these models, use a specialized manufacturing process that sets the proper preload from the factory. This allows the tightest tolerances to be maintained for the life of the bearing. While they are not exactly new, they are becoming more popular and have multiple advantages, including reducing the possibility of premature failure due to incorrect torque applied during install. Our BCA product line currently has over 400 orbital formed hub assemblies, and we continue to add more with every new product release. 

Advertisement

Both models need high-quality replacement units to withstand the electric motor’s instant torque and a hefty curb weight of more than 4,300 pounds. This is about the same weight as a Chevy Traverse or Jeep Wrangler.

Both the front and rear hub units are held to the knuckles with four bolts with a torque specification of 65-foot-pounds. The only thing to worry about is corrosion in the bore of the knuckle. 

The axle nut on the hub units has a torque specification of 130-foot pounds. It is recommended to use a new axle nut when replacing the hub unit. 

Advertisement

The only special step required is to engage the tow or jacking mode using the large screen on the dash before putting it on the lift. The modes can be found in the settings menu. These modes will release the parking brake and disengage the air suspension. It will also let you roll the vehicle to position it on the lift.

Remember, most of the underside of the Model S is a massive battery. Lifting a Tesla by the battery will cause damage to the cells. The Model S and X have rails next to the skirts with four integrated pads for lifting that look like this.

Advertisement

If you can replace hub units on a late-model vehicle, chances are you can replace wheel bearings on a Tesla Model X or S. Just make sure you engage the correct modes and use the integrated lifting pads. 

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Video: Best Practices for Turbo Services (VIDEO)

Video: Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO)

Video: Understanding Pulse-Width Modulated Fuel Pumps (VIDEO)

Video: Catalytic Converter Theft (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician