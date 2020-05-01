Texas Motor Speedway To Host 2020 Commencement Ceremonies For Local High Schools

Superintendents from 23 high schools across Denton County, Texas, have announced plans to host their respective, individual high school commencement ceremonies in partnership with Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) in Fort Worth, Texas.

During the ceremony, graduates will accept their diploma in-person in “Victory Lane” providing a memorable ending to a senior year filled with uncertain times.

Texas Motor Speedway will host graduation ceremonies for all school districts in Denton County, TX.

All school districts in Denton County will celebrate at TMS including Aubrey ISD; Argyle ISD; Denton ISD; Krum ISD; Lake Dallas ISD; Lewisville ISD; Little Elm ISD; Northwest ISD; Pilot Point ISD; Ponder ISD; Sanger ISD and Westlake Academy. Event details, including the specific dates and times of each commencement, will be forthcoming.

“We were glad to be able to provide some ideas to our area superintendents on how in-person graduation ceremonies can continue,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County seniors and their families.”

Big Hoss – the world’s largest HDTV – will broadcast images of students from 23 Denton County, Texas high schools during 2020 commencement ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway.

The large venue allows for the schools to host their ceremonies on, or near, their original dates in mid to late May and comply with recommended social distancing practices. Parents and family members who attend will be asked to remain in their vehicles to watch the ceremony live while parked in the TMS infield. Family members who are in high risk categories for contracting COVID-19, or who are currently quarantined, will be able to remain at home and watch via Livestream.

“A great deal of thanks and appreciation for this program must go to Judge Andy Eads and his staff for their significant efforts in making this idea come to fruition in what was really a very short amount of time,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can in these difficult times.”